Last week, Yale announced it would reopen in the fall without sophomores living on campus and then will be open in the spring without freshmen living on campus. Princeton is going with freshmen and juniors living on campus in the fall and sophomores and seniors in the spring. Harvard announced it will have no in-class learning for the entire academic year, fall and spring, but will have up to 40% of its undergraduates in residence, prioritizing freshmen in the fall and seniors in the spring.