It’s official: No varsity sports in the Ivy League for the fall semester.
The Ivies are the first Division I league to make this call.
No football, no soccer -- and no non-league basketball games in November and December. No games of any kind until January.
According to Ivy sources, coaches were informed by their schools Wednesday afternoon that there will be no sports played during the fall semester at any of the Ivy League schools.
It may have been easier for the Ivy League to unilaterally decide on a football switch to the spring -- or a hoped-for move to the spring -- since the league doesn’t allow its teams to compete in the NCAA FCS playoffs.
This wasn’t the only big COVID-19-related news in college sports Wednesday. On the West Coast, Stanford announced it is dropping 11 sports at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. No more men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and wrestling.
This news highlights how dramatically the landscape could shift if sports revenues fall off a cliff.
Within the Ivies, sports plans had to account for all sorts of different campus fall plans. Penn’s fall plan, announced June 25, has all undergraduates on campus but all sorts of restrictions. Large lectures, for instance, will be online.
Last week, Yale announced it would reopen in the fall without sophomores living on campus and then will be open in the spring without freshmen living on campus. Princeton is going with freshmen and juniors living on campus in the fall and sophomores and seniors in the spring. Harvard announced it will have no in-class learning for the entire academic year, fall and spring, but will have up to 40% of its undergraduates in residence, prioritizing freshmen in the fall and seniors in the spring.
While the Ivies are the first D1 league to make this call, it is not the first in the country. The Centennial Conference, which includes Haverford, Bryn Mawr, Swarthmore, and Ursinus locally, made the same call earlier this week.