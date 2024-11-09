Penn State-Washington: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

No. 6 Penn State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) will host Washington (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) Saturday night, but you won’t be able to find the game on broadcast or cable TV.

Instead, the Nittany Lions and the Huskies will face off exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service, as part of the network’s deal to carry Big Ten games.

In a first for college football, the game can be seen at select IMAX theaters across the country. Locally, the game will broadcast live on IMAX screens in Cherry Hill, King of Prussia, Bensalem, and Center Valley. A full list of theaters across the country can be found here.

After losing to No. 3 Ohio State last week, Penn State’s hopes of making it into the expanded playoff field of 12 teams hinges on a strong outing against the Huskies. Despite the loss, if the season ended today, Penn State would host No. 10 Notre Dame in the first round of the expanded playoffs.

“College football has changed, and we have an opportunity moving forward to right some wrongs,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said following the loss.

College Football Playoff rankings will be updated every week on Tuesday until the final bracket is announced Dec. 8.

It wasn’t just fans who were upset by the loss. After the game, Franklin had a brief exchange with a fan in the student section who yelled something as the coach walked off the field.

“What’s your name? If you’re gonna be man enough to talk, what’s your name?!” Franklin shot back, in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

“Someone’s screaming at me and my daughter within a couple feet as we’re walking off the field. I’m good with that. That comes with the territory. I asked the young man what his name was,” Franklin told reporters at his weekly news conference. “To me, it’s like posting something. If you’re going to post something post it with your picture and your name and own what you post ... He started stuttering and backed up, and didn’t say his name.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Nittany Lions’ game:

Saturday’s Penn State-Washington game will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Calling the game will be Notre Dame announcer Paul Burmeister, whom Philly sports fans will probably remember from his decade-long stint as a host on the NFL Network. He’s been with NBC since 2014.

Alongside Burmeister will be Colt McCoy, the former Texas standout who spent 13 seasons in the NFL, six in Washington. Zora Stephenson will report from the sidelines at Beaver Stadium.

Is the Penn State-Washington game on broadcast or cable TV?

Unfortunately, no. The only place to watch Saturday’s game between Penn State and Washington is to stream it on Peacock.

It’s one of nine Big Ten games that will air exclusively on the streaming platform this season.

If you don’t feel like shelling out the $7.99 a month for Peacock (there is no free trial, but they do have a student plan for $1.99 a month), you can tune into 1210 WPHT. Calling the game on the radio will be longtime play-by-play announcer Steve Jones, joined by NFL Hall of Famer and former Nittany Lions linebacker Jack Ham.

It’s just the fourth time in over 100 years Penn State has played Washington

Penn State enters Saturday’s game an undefeated 3-0 against Washington, but those three games span more than a century.

The first time the Nittany Lions faced the Huskies was the final game of the 1921 season. The two teams also faced off in the 1983 Aloha Bowl and at the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, which featured current Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s 92-yard touchdown run.

Penn State Bowl Countdown

#5



2017 Fiesta Bowl



Penn State fans can expect more contests against Washington moving forward, thanks to their jump from the Pac-12 to the Big 10 in August. The two are scheduled to play again in 2026 and 2027.

It’s a ‘White Out’ game for Penn State

Penn State's annual "White Out" game has become a anticipated tradition at the school. Read more HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Tonight’s game will be a “White Out” at Beaver Stadium, meaning over 110,000 fans in the stands will be decked out in all white.

The tradition dates to 2004, when Penn State’s then-director of branding and communications, Guido D’Elia, came up with with a campaign to fire up students after several lackluster seasons in the early 2000s. What started in the student section grew to include all fans in 2007, when everyone in Beaver Stadium donned white during Penn State’s 31-10 win against Notre Dame.

Since then, Penn State has hosted a White Out game every season except 2020, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the most memorable was in 2016, when Penn State upset No. 2 Ohio State in Franklin’s first win against a ranked opponent.

Penn quarterback Aidan Sayin also could miss Saturday's game against Cornell because of an elbow injury. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Penn (3-4, 1-3 Ivy) is looking to keep up the momentum Saturday after dropping 38 points on Brown last week behind junior quarterback Liam O’Brien, who made his first career start in place of injured senior Aidan Sayin. Meanwhile, Temple (2-6, 0-3 American Athletic Conference) will need to come out a reenergized team against Tulane if they still hope to qualify for their first bowl game appearance since 2019.

Here’s a rundown of the local schools in action today:

Temple at Tulane: Saturday, 4 p.m. (FS1) Villanova vs North Carolina A&T: Saturday, 1 p.m. (FloSports) Penn at Cornell: Saturday, 1 p.m. (ESPN+) Rutgers vs. Minnesota: Saturday, noon (NBC) Delaware vs. Rhode Island: Saturday, 1 p.m. (FloSports)