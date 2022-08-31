Team name: Penn State Nittany Lions

Head coach: James Franklin (91-49 overall, 67-34 at Penn State)

2021 record: 7-6, 4-5 Big Ten

NCAA preseason ranking: 29

Players to watch 🏈

Adisa Isaac, defensive end: The redshirt junior missed all of last season after suffering an Achilles injury. He entered last year carrying high expectations as a defensive end with a chance to take a major leap forward. Isaac appeared in all nine games in 2020, finishing with 13 tackles, 1½ sacks, and two quarterback hurries. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Isaac’s confidence has been very apparent in camp. The question will be how quickly he is able to make an impact, having not played a game since Dec. 19, 2020, against Illinois.

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver: Tinsley transferred in from Western Kentucky in December, becoming the team’s most experienced wide receiver. He’s expected to see significant reps alongside returners Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The senior has become a recurring feature in the Nittany Lions social media posts, making tough catches or one-handed grabs during preseason camp, something he made a living doing at Western Kentucky. Tinsley averaged 100.1 yards per game in 14 starts last year for the Hilltoppers.

Sal Wormley, guard: Wormley is another guy returning from a season-ending injury tagged with high expectations. The 6-foot-3, 298-pound offensive lineman was projected to be a starter this time last year. He’s creating buzz again this summer. Franklin avoided making any preseason promises about the group — as opposed to years past — but is confident the line’s play will do the talking. Penn State’s offensive ceiling will only go as high as Wormley and Co. take it.

Zakee Wheatley, safety: The redshirt freshman moved from cornerback to safety over the spring. He has been publicly recognized as the “Takeaway King” on the Nittany Lions’ social media for both spring and summer camps. Wheatley is in competition for the starting safety spot with Keaton Ellis and Jaylen Reed, opposite team captain Ji’Ayir Brown. He appeared in only four games last season but has an opportunity to be a significant piece of Penn State’s defense moving forward.

Watch this on offense 👀

Sean Clifford is the undisputed starting quarterback now in his sixth year at Penn State. Penn State’s success this season largely rides on his shoulders. But considering that he dealt with a right arm injury last year, it will be interesting to see how quickly Franklin looks to his bench when holding a substantial lead in an effort to preserve Clifford.

Drew Allar, a 6-foot-5, 242-pound freshman quarterback, was named Clifford’s Week 1 backup, surpassing Christian Veilleux. Franklin said that decision is not set in stone past the Purdue game, but it’s a decision based on “coaches’ opinions and data from everything we keep track of.”

Watch this on defense 👀

Penn State’s defensive line has the potential to be its most lucrative position group. PJ Mustipher (nose tackle) and Isaac (defensive end) both return to the fold after missing seven games and the entire season, respectively, due to injury.

Opposite Isaac is a bit of a question mark heading into the opener. It will either be highly sought-after Maryland transfer Chop Robinson, who played in all 13 games for the Terrapins last year totaling 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for losses, and two sacks, or the returning veteran Nick Tarburton, who appeared in all 13 games last year.

Coziah Izzard and Hakeem Beamon are both expected to see reps at defensive tackle, rounding out the front four.

Games to watch 📺

Sept. 1: at Purdue, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 17: at Auburn, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 15: at Michigan, TBD

Oct. 29: vs. Ohio State, TBD

Did you know? 🤔