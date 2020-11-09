Losing-by-35-7-after-33-minutes-at-home-to-Maryland fragile? Nope, my generic alibi didn’t hold under scrutiny in an eventual 35-19 loss The Big Ten Network fouled up Saturday, not switching the East Coast feed to the Penn State game for the first half, and that might have seemed like an omen, or act of mercy for Nits fans. That score, 35-7, told the story on its own, though. Its message blares in neon: The Nits stink. An 0-3 start; only five regular-season games left; trips to Nebraska, Michigan, and Rutgers left to show class of 2023 recruits they are a top-tier program still, or at least close to it.