PASADENA, Calif. — There was a trend to the questioning at Rose Bowl media availability on Friday morning.

“Have you seen No. 11?”

“What do you think about No. 11?

“What are your impressions of No. 11?”

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig had the first opportunity to answer.

» READ MORE: Rose Bowl preview: Penn State and Utah meet for the first time ever

“I know No. 11, the linebacker, is a premier player in the country,” Ludwig said, “and he wreaks havoc in everything he does.”

Then Utah’s quarterback, Cameron Rising, also responded.

“He’s always going to be a guy that kind of has the red lights around him,” Rising said.

Ludwig, asked again about No. 11, doubled down on the praise.

“I’ve got great respect for the way he plays,” Ludwig said. “That guy creates havoc, snap in and snap out.”

No. 11′s defensive teammates went further later in the day, complimenting their brother and talking about his impact. He was described as “explosive,” “a freak athlete,” and “the best linebacker in his class, if not the country.”

Saturday brought media day and a horde of journalists in the middle of the room. Sitting in the center of the storm, as even a few teammates pretended to record, was No. 11: linebacker Abdul Carter. He is a true freshman, a Philly native, a finalist for the nation’s top freshman award, and the centerpiece of Penn State’s vaunted defense.

“I expected success, but probably not this quickly,” Carter said. “It’s all a change for me. I’m just soaking it all in.”

The La Salle College product didn’t start for the Nittany Lions until the middle of October, but still managed to rack up 55 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two Penn State Defensive Player of the Week awards. At midseason, he was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, and in December, he was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Carter’s jersey number shows his talent. No. 11 has been worn by several of Penn State’s top linebackers, including College Football Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington, four-time NFL All-Pro NaVorro Bowman, and current Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. There’s a reputation to uphold, but Carter has lived up to it.

While Penn State head coach James Franklin saw Carter’s potential and allowed Carter to take No. 11, he couldn’t be sure of what he had until the season started.

“Yeah, we were hopeful,” Franklin said, “but you never really truly know until they get on campus and show it in big-time games in big-time atmospheres.”

Carter’s best skill may be his versatility. He lines up in many different positions in Penn State’s defense, making it nearly impossible for offenses to avoid him.

“They move him around so much, so you have to have awareness of where he is,” Ludwig said, “but it’s not like the game plan is to run away from this guy or run at this guy because he’s so multiple in the way that [Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz] utilizes his skill set.”

Carter shone at La Salle. As a senior, he led the Explorers to a 9-2 record and a Catholic League championship, earning All-American status and his third straight All-Catholic League selection. Now playing for the state school, Carter is still representing Philadelphia.

“[There’s] a lot of people in the city, especially kids, that look up to me,” Carter said. “So it’s an honor to be able to do this and set an example for kids coming from where I came from.”

The freshman has drawn attention throughout the season, earning the crowd he drew at media day. Despite this, he’s yet to fully announce himself to the national stage.

Monday’s Rose Bowl game could be Carter’s showcase. However, he doesn’t see the game as anything more than Penn State’s next challenge.

“[I want to] go 1-0,” Carter said. “That’s all. Whatever it takes to win the game.”