When I first walked into Jordan-Hare Stadium, with a fresh Penn State degree and a brand new Auburn press pass around my neck, I was greeted by Auburn’s first White Out. Or so I was told.

Stretched before my eyes was a mass of people in orange and blue with a tad bit of white. White Outs just aren’t Auburn’s thing. Instead, Auburn fans put together elaborate, fun outfits for game days. As my roommates told me, “We dress up two times a week — for football and church.”

During my 22 months as an Auburn reporter, I found Auburn to be both a culture shock as well as a place that reminded me strangely of Penn State.

Just like Happy Valley prides itself on its hospitality toward visitors other than Ohio State and Michigan fans, the Loveliest Village on the Plains likes to welcome all but Alabama and Georgia fans. But rather than bundling on the layers for games with a jersey on top, Auburn fans are more likely to be slathering on the sunscreen beneath dresses and suit coats.

As someone who has been a resident of both towns, here are my recommendations for Penn State fans making the trek down to the Plains. The Nittany Lions visit Auburn on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Food

Irritable Bao: This family-run business has the irresistible combination of good food, good people, and a good cause. The former food truck, which now runs out of a storefront downtown, sells traditional and fusion bao as well as an assortment of other dishes. All tips go toward helping children in Asia as well as local families. Expect long lines and check the restaurant’s Instagram for the daily menu. For more on their story, click here.

Pannie-George’s Kitchen: Located in an unassuming strip mall, Pannie-George’s cafeteria-style kitchen serves up some of the best Southern food around. It’s so good, it’s what Auburn feeds recruits when they visit. There is an ever-changing menu.

Tacorita / Taco Mama: Go to Taco Mama for the vibes, Tacorita for the flavor. Both taco places are downtown, within walking distance from campus. Taco Mama is probably the more popular spot, but Tacorita has a more extensive menu.

Lucy’s: If you don’t want to venture downtown, check out Lucy’s, which is tucked away in a quieter corner of town. Lucy’s provides great Instagram content from the cute dining room to the beautiful food. It’s also known for its many gin and tonics as well as its brunch.

Irish Bred Pub: The area around Auburn is known as the Auburn-Opelika area because the college town and the railroad town blended together. To get away from all the students, head to Opelika, which has an older crowd, as well as a growing option of food and bars. Irish Bred Pub is a classic. My friends and I lived for their mac and cheese and Irish coffees.

The Hound: In the heart of downtown, The Hound offers standard modern fare but at a high quality. It also was one of the first to start offering extravagant brunches, made better because it serves Coffee Cat coffee. Waits are usually long.

Acre: For a fine dining experience, head to Acre. The building is easily spotted because of the large garden outside, which the restaurant uses to bring freshness to its dishes.

The Depot: Owned by the same people as The Hound, this is an upscale dining place located right by the train tracks and the first place I went with my parents when I moved to Auburn.

Byron’s: A go-to breakfast spot for many students and families on their way to class or to games.

Mo’bay Beignet Co.: With plenty of students from Louisiana and Mobile, Auburn quickly adopted this new beignet shop, which drew long lines while I was there.

Regional fast food places: Although it’s fast food, everyone from Texas lost their minds when they found out a Whataburger was opening. Cook Out is another southern favorite. Chicken tenders are extremely popular with many different options. Foosackleys is a recently opened chain that came from Mobile. Newk’s is a popular sandwich place like Panera, and Momma G’s steamed sandwiches are often a go-to for a game-day meal. Chicken Salad Chick is another classic.

Caffeine

Coffee Cat: This coffee shop was already a great place to work or caffeinate before the pandemic. But after shutting down in 2020, it transformed into something even better. Owner Maddie Corbeau switched all her sourcing over to small businesses, preferably owned by women. It will be my personal first stop once I get to Auburn. To learn more about Coffee Cat’s mission, click here.

Well Red: A bookshop, coffee shop, dessert bar and wine bar, Well Red does it all and excels at it all, too. While the coffee is good, the desserts are next level. It’s all set in a cute, cozy atmosphere slightly back from the bustle of downtown. Despite opening during the pandemic, it quickly became a favorite.

Uniq: Right after Uniq opened its doors, the world shut down because of COVID-19. Yet it’s still going strong because the Auburn community adopted the shop, with its white walls displaying local art, and its owner.

Coffee Mafia: Originally known as Mama Mocha’s, the most well-known coffee shop underwent a rebrand when one of the baristas took over. Coffee Mafia has crazy latte flavors but is best known for its locally roasted beans.

Bars

Moe’s: A barbecue joint by day and a bar by night, Moe’s is beloved for its bushwhackers (an alcoholic milkshake drink) and its wing nights. There is nothing in State College quite like it.

Halftime: A chill sports bar, Halftime is a good place to sit down and grab a beer while catching a game. It most reminds me of Jax.

1716: This bar reminds me most of Bar Bleu (rest in peace). It’s got games and music as well as seating.

Avondale: For a more upscale bar, head upstairs to Avondale. It has fancier drinks and a classy vibe.

Resting Pulse: To avoid the craziness of downtown, head to Opelika. Resting Pulse is one of the breweries and has both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a small selection of bar food. There is sometimes live music.

Sneak and Dawdle: This speakeasy has no sign out front but a large wooden door. Inside, there are fun vibes and fun drinks.

John Emerald Whiskey Distillery: If you’re more into liquor than beer, check out the distillery. It has a cool wooden interior as well as outdoor seating.

Red Clay Brewing Company: Another Opelika bar, this one often has a slightly younger crowd, as well as live music.

Rock’n’Roll Pinball: Opened just before I moved to Philadelphia, this pinball place quickly became a favorite for people of all ages. It’s located in downtown Opelika and has options for both over and under 21 players.

Parking

Sometimes the fraternity houses have parking you can pay for.

Whenever I would drive in, I would see people parking in any spare space of grass they could find. But I can’t vouch that you won’t get a ticket. One Auburn resident said she found parking in the neighborhoods on Moore Avenue and walked over to the stadium but had to get there very early.

On game days, Tiger Transit, Auburn’s version of CATA buses, run special routes that are free of charge. They start running four hours before the game and go until two hours after. Click here for more information.

If you’re driving in, avoid getting to close to campus. Stay away from Glenn Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. Coming in from the northeast side of campus, I typically took University Drive to skirt around downtown. There should be less traffic coming in from the other sides because you don’t have to drive through downtown.

Game day

Head to the bookstore to check out the Auburn gear and to get a game-day button as a keepsake.

Before the game, the Auburn team does the Tiger Walk. Players get off the bus and walk the final bit to the stadium through the fans. Although it’s the other team, it’s a cool experience. The Auburn website will have the schedule posted.

After two years in Auburn, I still don’t know why “War Eagle” is a thing, although I’ve been told a lot of tales. But the eagle flying over before the game is one of the coolest traditions in college football, so make sure you get in there in time for that.

If Auburn does win and you can get past the disappointment, go downtown to see them “roll Toomers.” This is what we call “toilet papering” up north. They throw paper over the branches of the trees downtown in a very cool scene.

The Tailgate Guys, now a national brand, started in Auburn. When you wander toward the game, you’ll see lots of white tents set up by this company. The other tailgates are scattered around town, in parking lots and in fraternity houses. It’s a different way of doing things than the Penn State tailgating fields. Many Auburn friends said that if you’re nice enough, most tailgaters will welcome you in to eat some food or play some games.

Keep an eye on Aubie. The mischievous tiger is the oldest mascot in the country and has won numerous national championships. He’s not played by one person like the Nittany Lion but rather by a group of people known as “Friends of Aubie.”

Other attractions

If you look up things to do in Auburn, every list will tell you to get lemonade at Toomer’s Drugs. It wasn’t until I arrived that I understood why it’s so significant. Toomer’s is the oldest business in Auburn and has survived through depressions, wars, and pandemics. It’s the most iconic building downtown, and it also sells lots of Auburn gear.

If you’re there long enough to explore, there’s Chewacla State Park right near campus. It costs $4 to get in and has beautiful views.

If you’re one of the Philadelphia Penn State fans, you might have something in common with Auburn fans — Charles Barkley. Go by the Auburn basketball arena to see the statue of the former Auburn Tiger and 76ers player. Other recent crossovers? The Eagles’ offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and punter Aaron Siposs went to Auburn, and former Tigers basketball Samir Doughty is a Philadelphia native.