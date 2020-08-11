Was this myocarditis? Was Ojo’s death related to COVID-19? Nobody knows. But it wasn’t a surprise that the Big Ten, in particular, took it most seriously. It’s fair to wonder if the Big Ten really jumped on this path to slow down after the mother of an Indiana University freshman offensive lineman took to Facebook to explain that her son, 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, had tested positive for coronavirus and might have heart issues.