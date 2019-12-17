The biggest surprise: How much impact freshman guard Justin Moore has had. Since moving out of the starting lineup, Moore hasn’t missed a beat, averaging 18 points a game as the top substitute. He’s taken over a role handed down from past Villanova players such as Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo, as essentially a sixth starter, providing an offensive boost. Moore has done it his own way, making his share of threes, but causing the most trouble by getting into the paint when he has a matchup that allows it. An interesting midterm for him Saturday, too.