Penn State vice president of athletics Sandy Barbour said Thursday no fans would be permitted in Beaver Stadium for the 2020 football season or for any fall sports because of the current restrictions on large crowds that has been imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf as a result of the pandemic.
“As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the governor’s office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events,” Barbour said in a letter to football season ticket-holders. “Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating area of our facilities.”
Barbour said her office continues to work with university leadership, state and county public health officials, the Big Ten and the NCAA. She indicated she still held out hope that Wolf’s order would be revised and that some fans would be allowed in.
“We continue to work with the governor’s office to discuss and possibly be prepared for the opportunity to have spectators at our fall Penn State sporting events,” she said.
“Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lions fans should the conditions and the orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events. These plans will have the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront.
“Let me be clear: We will only enact these plans should the orders currently in place by the governor and the Pennsylvania Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice.”
Beaver Stadium, which lists its capacity as 106,572, is annually among the national leaders in attendance at football games.
Ohio State announced last week that it was hoping to be able to have fans at its games representing 20 percent of capacity, or about 21,000. But the Ohio Department of Health last Saturday issued an order prohibiting crowds watching teams engaged in contact sports, including the Buckeyes and the state’s two NFL teams, the Browns and the Bengals.
Michigan Stadium is the nation’s largest at 107,601 seats, but no decision has been made on having a limited number of fans at games or no fans at all.
Barbour also pointed out that revenue losses for the athletic department will be “in the high eight figures” regardless if the teams play or not, and would reach nine figures “in the case of no competition.”
Penn State announced last week the implementation of salary reductions across the department, along with “restricting travel and reducing operational budgets, and pushing some projects and initiatives to a later date,” Barbour said.
The letter said season-ticket holders for 2020 could covert the price of the tickets to a tax-deductible donation, roll it over to 2021 season tickets, or request a full refund.