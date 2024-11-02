Jason Kelce misses a field goal in Timberland boots ahead of Penn State, Ohio State’s Big Ten matchup

Kicking a field goal is a lot harder than it looks.

Don’t believe us? Just ask Jason Kelce.

On Saturday in Happy Valley, Kelce joined College GameDay with Pat McAfee to attempt a field goal try of his own in Timberland boots. Kelce previously said on his podcast that kicking had become too easy, something former punter McAfee wasn’t too happy about.

McAfee’s kicking challenge typically involves students, but this week — in addition to the student kicks — McAfee challenged Kelce to make his own field goal. And of course, that went just as expected, with Kelce significantly missing both of his attempts.

But hey, it was a valiant effort from Kelce and it was for a good cause — with the show, Vans and Timberland donating $200,000 to Hurricane Helene relief. Afterward, the former Eagles center admitted he has a newfound respect for kickers in the league.

“I’ve got a whole new respect…I suck at kicking, okay,” Kelce said.

Kelce joined College GameDay ahead of No. 3 Penn State’s matchup against No. 4 Ohio State. With ties to both Ohio and Pennsylvania — growing up in Cleveland Heights and playing for the Eagles — it’s fitting that this is Kelce’s first game in Happy Valley.

In terms of who Kelce is rooting for, not sure. But this fan had some fun with Kelce’s history involving both states.