Jason Kelce roasts Travis’ date-night outfit and reflects on his ‘cursed’ experiences at Eagles tailgates

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the Kelce brothers. Jason continued his tailgating tour this weekend, visiting both the Eagles and Buffalo Bills tailgating lots. Meanwhile, Travis was spotted spending some quality time in New York with his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs bye week.

The Kelces talked about it all on the latest episode of New Heights. The episode even featured a special guest — one who is very familiar in the sports podcast world — Pat McAfee. Here’s what you missed …

Jason’s tailgating tour continues

For the second week in a row, Jason made the rounds to different NFL tailgating parking lots. He partied with Chiefs Kingdom last week. This week, he was seen partying with Eagles and Bills fans.

Kelce witnessed a lot at the Eagles tailgate ahead of the Birds’ matchup with the Cleveland Browns, including an engagement and — perhaps the most memorable event of the day — a cameraman fumbling his camera off the roof of a trailer.

“Somehow this guy climbed up there with the camera,” he said. “It was impressive that he was up there to begin with. He didn’t know that there was a skylight there, stepped, broke right through the window in the roof. Luckily, he’s good. He’s OK. The camera fell down. I thought it was done. He ran down there fast, picked it up, started recording. Worked perfectly fine.”

This was the second time Jason almost witnessed an injury at an Eagles tailgate. Before the Eagles’ home opener against the Atlanta Falcons, he chest bumped Philly superfan Rob Dunphy on stage outside of Xfinity Live. Dunphy landed awkwardly but luckily didn’t need surgery.

“I’m two for two at Eagles tailgates,” Jason said. “My man Dunphy almost tore his ACL at the last one. Luckily he’s OK — well, [he] doesn’t need surgery. Now this. I don’t know, maybe I’m cursed.”

Jason also reunited with Bills Mafia where he did another bowling ball shot, this time while sporting a Fred Flintstone shirt and a Buffalo-horn hat.

Travis and Taylor bye week festivities

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stayed busy during the Kansas City Chiefs bye week. The pair was spotted out in New York City with another iconic couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It was the double date we’ve all been waiting for.

But, of course, Jason took the moment to tease his younger brother about his fashion choices, mainly his “button down with horses and people [expletive] on it.”

“What in the world was that shirt though,” Jason asked Travis regarding his navy Jacquemus bowling shirt featuring multiple figures painted across the front

“I have no idea,” Travis said. “I think it’s just art. I think it’s just people and then there’s a horse … I didn’t really look at the shirt like that when I got it. I just liked the colors and the patterns and stuff. It looks like a hand, looks like a pointing finger?”

It was definitely an interesting fashion choice from Travis.

But that wasn’t the only time we saw the famous couple out in the city. Travis, an Ohio native, took Swift to see his hometown Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees in Game 1 of American League Championship Series.

“I’m over here cheering for the Guardians because I’m a Cleveland kid and I want to see Cleveland win a [expletive] World Series,” Travis said. “Even though the Guardians couldn’t pull it off, it was still an exciting game and it was cool to see Yankee Stadium.”

Pat McAfee defends kickers

On last week’s episode of New Heights, Jason unveiled a hot take on kickers in the NFL.

“Kickers are making 60-yarders like it’s routine,” Jason said. “We need to narrow these field goal posts. It’s too easy to kick field goals right now. We got to go to rugby goalposts. Kickers should not be influencing football games as much as they are right now. We need to make kickers way less valuable.”

Former NFL punter and kickoff specialist McAfee wasn’t a fan of what Jason had to say.

“You’re the greatest of all time, the greatest center of all time,” McAfee said. “One of the toughest humans to ever play football and obviously your resumé is what it is on the football field. So, you’re allowed to say whatever the [expletive] you want.

“It’s the people who never play football that decide to dunk on, like, kickers and punters and stuff like that where I’m like, you need to relax. But, Jason, I think you should maybe be on the side of kickers because I think it’s good for the sport.”

Who knows, maybe we’ll see Jason try to kick a field goal on College GameDay at some point.

BBLs and Travis’ new game show

If you’re still not getting enough of a Kelce fix each week, fans can watch Travis host the premiere of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” on Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Prime Video. The show can be a learning experience for fans. It certainly was for Travis — he learned what a BBL was.

“Amazon did actually send us a couple clips,” Jason said. “There’s one where you learned what a BBL is …[I’m] kind of nervous to ask what that is.”

“The old Brazilian Butt Lift. I know where to go if I lose my glutes,” Travis said jokingly. “Coach Reid starts seeing these glutes get a little saggy, I’ll go get a BBL and lift these things up.”

Now that Jason knows what a BBL is, is he a fan?

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m not a fan of the BBLs,” Jason said. “Not a fan of the BBLs. It looks OK for like a couple of years maybe but then that thing just starts sagging. It looks like you got a diaper on the back side of you.”

Travis tried to defend them, but Jason wasn’t having it.

“Just do some glute bridges,” he added. “You can build the wagon naturally; you don’t need the synthetics.”