Jason Kelce throws fan’s phone in response to hearing homophobic slur directed at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

There may be some bad blood in Happy Valley between a Penn State fan and former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kelce made an appearance on ESPNs College GameDay with Pat McAfee in State College ahead of No. 3 Penn State’s matchup with No. 4 Ohio State. After the show, footage shows Jason outside of Beaver Stadium when he appeared to throw a fan’s phone to the ground after someone in the crowd called Kelce’s brother, Travis, a homophobic slur.

After the comments about Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift — who sings “Bad Blood” — Jason continued walking momentarily before appearing to grab the phone. A different angle of the incident shows Kelce appearing to pick up the person’s phone after throwing it onto the ground.

Kelce has been an avid supporter of Swift and attended multiple stops of her Eras Tour — including shows in Paris and Miami. The Kelce family has fully embraced Swift since she started dating Travis publicly in 2023.