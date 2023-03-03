Penn State lands commitment from Imhotep DB Kenny Woseley

Imhotep Charter junior defensive back Kenny Woseley committed to Penn State on Friday in front of family, friends, and teammates at the school.

Last month, the 6-foot, 170-pound corner back narrowed his top four suitors: Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Woseley, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, was an all-state selection in Class 5A last season.

Two current Panthers are signed to play at Power 5 schools next season. Senior linebacker Semaj Bridgeman signed with Michigan in December. Rahmir Stewart, a senior safety, signed with Nebraska.

For the second time in as many seasons, the Panthers lost in the PIAA Class 5A championship. Last season Imhotep lost to Pine-Richland. Before that, the Panthers fell to Penn-Trafford.

Roman Catholic senior defensive end Jameial Lyons signed with Penn State, and the Nittany Lions have a number of local players committed as preferred walk-ons including Central Bucks East senior offensive lineman Liam Powers.

A lot can change in the topsy-turvy world of recruiting, but with Woseley, Penn State potentially adds depth to its secondary.

Attrition via the transfer portal and the NFL draft has left opportunities in the Nittany Lions secondary.

Joey Porter Jr. is expected to be an early draft pick. Ji’Ayir Brown will also be in the draft, while Marquis Wilson and Jeffrey Davis entered the transfer portal.

James Franklin’s crew also added former North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck, who transferred to Happy Valley in January.

