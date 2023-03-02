DBs Christian Gonzalez and Joey Porter Jr. exude confidence at the NFL combine. Will the Eagles draft one?

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL draft’s defensive back class is one of the strongest overall groups at the combine, and it didn’t take long during the media interviews to see why.

Two of the top defensive backs in the class — Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. — were among the most crowded podium sessions Thursday, considering both have early first-round projections.

Porter Jr., son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend and linebacker Joey Porter, believes he should be the first defensive back off the board during April’s draft.

l feel like I’m CB1 for a reason.,” Porter Jr. said. “I feel like I’m the best corner out here, so I’m just here to really show my talents and show why [I’m the best].”

Porter was a recent selection in The Inquirer’s first mock draft to be the Eagles’ No. 10 selection, as he possesses rare length and size at the position with the mentality to bully wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Getting his hands on the ball more was something Porter emphasized as an area of improvement as it translates to his skill set at the NFL level.

“I feel like I left some money out on the field this year, I definitely want to work on that,” Porter said.

Although the redshirt junior standout hasn’t formally met with the Eagles, Porter told reporters that he “would love to play in Philly” when asked about being a potential fit for the Birds. His teammate and safety Ji’Ayir Brown, a potential second-day draft pick, praised Porter’s skill set when left out on an island.

“I never had to really watch [over the top] with Porter,” Brown explained. “Porter do his own thing, we pretty much leave him alone on an island.”

Along with having eyes on Porter, the Eagles could also target Gonzalez, who started his career with Colorado and transferred out for the 2022 season. The move has certainly paid off after he finished his one season with the Ducks collecting four interceptions and 50 tackles.

Gonzalez said the biggest improvement to his game over the past year was proving how good his ball skills are, making him a top option among defensive backs.

”Everybody was asking if I had ball skills, and I went out and showed them I got the ball skills that I trusted,” Gonzalez said. “I knew I had that whole life, but I just had to go make the plays.”

A fluid mover who can remain in the hip pocket of receivers, Gonzalez has tremendous closing speed and instincts to turn and locate the football when it’s in the air.

His play and route recognition stems from being a student of the game, enabling his skill set to shine while playing with confidence on an island.

“A lot of film study just starting from the smallest things to find out how I can get an advantage on the receiver, then just going out there with confidence and knowing and trusting my technique,” the Texas native noted. “A lot goes into it, and it starts with my film study.”

Although the Eagles haven’t taken a defensive back in the first round since Lito Sheppard in 2002, expect the Birds to do their homework on Gonzalez and Porter as potential first-round selections.

Eagles meeting with secondary players

While there were no reports of formal meetings with two of the top defensive backs in the class, the Eagles have met or plan to meet with a few other marquee secondary players in Indianapolis.

The Eagles had scheduled a meeting Thursday evening with Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams, an All-ACC honorable mention who started seven games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Williams finished with 36 tackles and two interceptions in his final season, and expects to be cleared to practice in the NFL by training camp.

Williams told reporters that playing behind the Eagles’ front seven would be “a match made in heaven.”

Another talented and versatile player the Eagles held a preliminary meeting with is Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson, a safety with nickel versatility who was active in his run defense, flying to the football from his secondary spot. Listed at 6-3, 195 pounds on the Aggies’ website, Johnson is a rangy player who could fill a safety or big nickel role with the Eagles defense, finishing the 2022 season with 71 tackles, including five tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

The other reported meeting the Eagles had with a player from the secondary was with Notre Dame safety prospect Brandon Joseph, who burst on the season as a redshirt freshman during his 2020 season with Northwestern. After spending three years with the Wildcats, Joseph made the jump to Notre Dame, collecting 30 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown against Syracuse. While the ball production wasn’t replicated from 2020 when he had six interceptions, the talent is evident in his background.

