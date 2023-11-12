Penn State fires offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich after loss to Michigan

It didn’t take long after Penn State’s 24-15 loss to Michigan for the program to make a significant change to its personnel. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has been fired, the Nittany Lions announced Sunday.

Yurcich, who joined Penn State in 2021, was coach James Franklin’s sixth offensive coordinator since he was hired to lead the team in 2014. Yurchich’s replacement will be Franklin’s fourth coordinator in five years.

“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said in a statement.

While the Nittany Lions currently rank second in the Big Ten and No. 14 in the nation with 37.7 points per game, Yurcich’s offenses could only muster up a season-low 12 points against No. 1 Ohio State and 15 against No. 3 Michigan this weekend.

Penn State lost both games, likely ending a bid at a conference title or debut in the College Football Playoff.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle will share interim offensive coordinator responsibilities for the remainder of the season, the program announced.