Peach Bowl predictions: Our picks for Penn State vs. Ole Miss

ATLANTA — Penn State and Ole Miss meet for the first time ever Saturday, which seems like a ridiculous set of words in 2023 considering the long history of each program.

The stage: the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

It’s No. 10 Penn State’s top-ranked defense against the high-powered offense of the No. 11 Rebels.

» READ MORE: ‘It’s a poor system’: NCAA calendar has helped turn games like Saturday’s Peach Bowl into meaningless exhibitions

Advertisement

Neither team will have its complete roster at its disposal for the whole game, a mixture of transfer portal departures, NFL opt-outs, and draft prospects who will more than likely be on snap counts.

It makes predicting the outcome of games like this pretty difficult, but we’re going to try anyway. Here’s how we see Saturday’s Peach Bowl (noon, ESPN) playing out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jeff Neiburg

Penn State surrendered just 223.2 yards of offense during the regular season, the best in Division I football. The closest team to the Nittany Lions was Michigan, at 239.7 yards allowed.

When there’s a game like this, with question marks surrounding how many snaps key players will play, lean on the better defense to figure out a way to win.

Sure, Penn State’s offense and defense are both being coached by interim coordinators. But those coaches have been on staff for years. It’s not like they’re trying to figure out new schemes on the fly. There’s enough continuity on James Franklin’s team to give the Nittany Lions a slight edge in what will probably be a pretty close game.

Prediction: Penn State 20, Ole Miss 17

» READ MORE: Betting preview: Back Ole Miss as slight underdogs against Penn State in Saturday’s Peach Bowl

Seth Engle

Ole Miss and Penn State could both use a win in the Peach Bowl to rev up some momentum ahead of a 2024 season where both will enter with College Football Playoff expectations.

The Nittany Lions have defined themselves as one of the nation’s top defenses. But how will they fare without defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who took the Duke head coach job, and star defensive end Chop Robinson?

It’s likely Franklin’s program has enough in the tank to pull off a victory against a Rebels defense that doesn’t closely resemble the defenses Penn State struggled against in losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Ole Miss 21