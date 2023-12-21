Penn State’s 2024 class has three top Philly-area players. Here’s who the Nittany Lions are getting

A few days before Imhotep Charter played in the Public League championship game, senior wide receiver Tyseer Denmark approached Imhotep coach Devon Johnson with an idea.

PIAA rules were going to forbid Denmark, a transfer from Roman Catholic, to play in the state playoffs, and Denmark wanted his starting spot in what would be his last high school football game to go to freshman Kareem Haqq.

“He gave up his spot knowing it was going to help our team, number one because we had to plan for life without him, but also so Kareem could get his shine,” Johnson said.

“I’ve been coaching almost 10 years, never has someone done that.”

Advertisement

While Imhotep prepared for its postseason, Denmark gave up his practice reps and helped on the scout team. During the games, including Imhotep’s state championship victory over Peters Township, he coached up the receivers on the sideline and encouraged the offense.

“I just understood the situation,” Denmark said. “I’m a strong person. I already knew, prepare [Haqq] — My path was set, I’m good. Put the freshman in and I’ll coach him.”

“Receivers always get the title of diva,” Johnson said. “He’s the total opposite.”

Denmark, a four-star recruit who had previously committed to the Oregon, and his Imhotep teammate, three-star defensive back Kenny Woseley Jr., made their oral commitments official Wednesday on national signing day, when they signed their letters of intent to play football at Penn State. They will be joined by Bonner-Prendergast’s Mylachi Williams, an edge rusher, who also inked his letter Wednesday.

The trio made up the Philly-area portion of Penn State’s 25-player signing day class.

Denmark and Woseley will join Imhotep 2022 graduate Keon Wylie, a linebacker, in Happy Valley. On Wednesday, Denmark and Woseley sat alongside Zafir Stewart, who signed to play at Illinois, and Jahsear Whittington, who will play at Pittsburgh.

The state championship trophy joined them on the table.

“I’m gonna miss my baby, but I know he’s in great hands,” Woseley’s mother, Karina, said during Penn State’s live signing day show. Woseley’s father, Kenny Sr., compared handing his son over to Penn State coach James Franklin to a dad handing over a daughter prior to marriage. He said he is counting on Franklin to help his son blossom.

Franklin later joked to Woseley that “one day I’m going to be at your wedding doing the electric slide.” Franklin told Woseley that he sees him as a future captain.

» READ MORE: From Cincinnati to Wisconsin, area football players take their next steps on national signing day

“It’s just been exciting, doing what I’ve been dreaming all my life,” Woseley said of signing day. He joked that he was “fussing” with Karina early Wednesday morning. He had a paper to sign, yes, but he needed to get a haircut before getting on the Penn State signing day show via Zoom.

At Imhotep, Woseley never missed a practice, Johnson said, and Woseley is also one of Imhotep’s STEM ambassadors. He also served as the team’s kicker this season.

Johnson said his lasting memory of coaching Woseley will be his spirit. Also his drive. Whenever things weren’t going well during a game, Woseley would demand to follow around the other team’s best player, in the slot or on the outside, and take them out of the game. Woseley, Johnson said, did not allow a catch in Imhotep’s state championship win.

“That’s Kenny, all year, that dog mentality,” Johnson said.

» READ MORE: Wisconsin-recruit Kevin Heywood’s evolution into a highly coveted prospect happened by design

Asked what Penn State fans could expect from Denmark and Woseley, Johnson said: “They have no fear. They’re used to playing in big-time games, used to having the pressure on them. They’re not afraid to compete.”

Wednesday afternoon at Bonner-Prendie, Williams held his signing event flanked by family, friends and coaches. Williams, one of the top edge rushers in the state at 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, said he has gotten to know Denmark and Woseley, and the players sometimes connect on FaceTime.

“To have people from Philly playing football at the next level means a lot,” he added.

At Penn State, Williams will work with defensive line coach Deion Barnes, a Philly native who played at Northeast High.

“Y’all got all of West Philly in there,” Barnes joked earlier Wednesday, when he welcomed Williams and co. to the Penn State family on the signing day show.

Inquirer staff writer Aaron Carter contributed to this story.