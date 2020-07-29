Penn State released data Wednesday for COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and said that as of July 24, there have been eight positive tests, plus 66 pending tests, from a total of 466 tests.
The school noted that any individuals who tested positive have been put into isolation for 14 days “and will be retested at that point.”
The data did not break down results by sport.
Penn State added in its statement, “In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.”
The school said there was an expectation to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly “and not gathering in large groups.”