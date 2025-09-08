Penn State’s passing game needs work, even after two blowout wins

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For Penn State, the blowout win against Florida International did not mean there weren’t a lot of mistakes to address.

After quarterback Drew Allar carved up Nevada’s secondary in Week 1, he could not find his rhythm against Florida International in Week 2. The senior completed just 19 of his 33 pass attempts Saturday, and said postgame that his performance “wasn’t good enough.”

Advertisement

Penn State coach James Franklin said his starting QB was overthinking against the Panthers after missing some throws he typically makes. The solution: embracing a “next-play” mentality.

“An important trait for guys to learn is ‘next play,’” Franklin said Monday. “No matter what happens the previous play, positive or negative, you must move on. … I think [Allar] got frustrated with himself a few times, and it lingered.”

While Allar’s accuracy faltered, the Nittany Lions defense did the opposite, shutting out an opponent for the fifth consecutive season.

The Nittany Lions, still ranked No. 2 in the country, host Villanova on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Knowles’ defense

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense has allowed just 11 points through two games and has held opposing quarterbacks to just 137 passing yards per contest on a 53% completion rate.

Penn State’s new 2-4-5 scheme is clicking early, but Franklin thinks the defense can be even better.

“I do think we can be a more suffocating style of defense,” Franklin said. “We’ve given up some yards, I think Jim would prefer [not to]. I still think our defense is thinking and not playing as fast as maybe we have in the past. And that’s what’s going to be important this week.”

» READ MORE: Former Imhotep football star Enai White is reinventing himself in a new role at Penn State

Knowles’ defense got some help Saturday when defensive end Zuriah Fisher and nickel cornerback Zion Tracy returned after injuries had sidelined them against Nevada. Fisher finished with a higher snap count than Penn State expected, but Franklin was simply happy to watch the sixth-year senior play for the first time since 2023.

Fisher ”looked quick off the ball, looked confident,” Franklin said. “[He] had a big smile on his face. He was flying around and having fun. That was big for us.”

Opposite the veteran Fisher was defensive end Chaz Coleman, who headlined Penn State’s defensive effort against the Panthers with four tackles, including two for losses, a sack, a pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries. The freshman capped his performance with a fourth-quarter strip-sack that he returned 39 yards to set up a Penn State touchdown.

“I think he is going to continue to get better,” Franklin said of Coleman. “He’s also just a really humble, hardworking kid. … The more opportunities and more experience he gets, the more production will come.”

Some good, some bad on special teams

Franklin named Gabe Nwosu the team’s starting punter last Monday. He wasn’t needed in Penn State’s 46-11 victory over Nevada, but his big leg was on full display in Week 2.

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound Nwosu placed his first punt inside the Panthers’ 2-yard line. Then he closed out the third quarter with a 67-yard boot that flipped field position, taking the ball from Penn State’s 16-yard line to FIU’s 17. The crowd took notice, and so did Franklin.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced a reaction in the stadium for a punt like that. It was pretty cool to hear that reaction,” Franklin said.

On the negative side for Penn State, Nwosu sent a pair of kickoffs out of bounds, and kicker Ryan Barker had his field-goal attempt blocked near the end of the second quarter.