Penn State finds improvement in a few spots as it rolls up its sleeves to face FCS foe Delaware

The situation with Abdul Carter isn’t newfound.

At least not to Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.

The all-Big Ten sophomore linebacker from La Salle College High was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor marijuana possession. The charge stems from an Aug. 8 incident when police officers were dispatched to Carter’s apartment after a fire alarm went off, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Collegian. Police said the alarm had been activated by marijuana smoke.

On Wednesday, Franklin said the team would not discuss the situation publicly. He noted that it’s new information to the public, it’s not new to the team. Carter did play in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening win over West Virginia last weekend.

“It’s being handled and dealt with internally,” Franklin said.

Carter’s presence, or lack thereof, probably won’t matter much in the grand scheme of things as FCS foe Delaware heads to Beaver Stadium on Saturday (noon, Peacock). The Nittany Lions are heavy favorites in an early season tune-up against the Blue Hens.

‘Significant strides’

Franklin’s three biggest areas of improvement for this week were special teams consistency, offensive third-down efficiency, and creating turnovers.

“I think your first couple weeks in the season, I think you can make significant strides, and you need to make significant strides,” Franklin said. “I think that’s what the best programs do. And I think the best programs improve and learn and make corrections.”

Penn State’s defense performed well, allowing just seven points before a garbage-time touchdown by West Virginia, but it was far from perfect against the run. Mountaineers running back CJ Donaldson tallied 81 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Garrett Greene kept the Nittany Lions on their heels with 77 yards and a touchdown of his own on the ground.

The defensive interior’s depth was tested Saturday, missing injured junior Coziah Izzard, whose eventual return should help. Sophomore defensive tackle Zane Durant also started for the first time in his career and handled more snaps than ever before.

Second-year starter Dvon Ellies noted it’s “always an adjustment” coming out of camp and hitting someone in a different jersey for the first time.

“You guys saw all the games this past weekend. It was not perfect football across the board, but it was good football nonetheless,” the defensive tackle said after Wednesday’s practice. “I think we played good ball, but there’s so much more to accomplish. There’s always room for improvement.”

Franklin was impressed with Greene’s ability to extend plays and use his legs in addition to quick-passing schemes to combat the Penn State pass rush. He called it a “show of respect” for Penn State’s talent up front.

“I have a lot of confidence in that position and how they’re being coached,” Franklin said. “I think we’re going to end up having a very productive year up front. That’s going to allow our defense to have the type of success that we need to have.”

With Delaware in town, the Penn State defense should have plenty of opportunity to out-physical the opponent. Franklin said Tuesday, however, that he expects a lot of similar quick passing and pocket movement from the Blue Hens. It will be one of the more intriguing position groups to keep an eye on when the game kicks off.

“We just need to play a little cleaner,” Ellies said. “Coach Deion Barnes harps on it all the time; we want to be the best D-line possible, and in order for that to happen, we have to be firing on all cylinders. I think that’s our next progression.”

