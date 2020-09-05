At 9 a.m., the only visible gathering was along Route 322, where several motorists had pulled over to photograph a field of waving sunflowers. The campers and RVs that on game days swarm here like ants to picnic crumbs were nowhere in sight. Interstate 80 was virtually traffic-free. Restaurants along Atherton Street were near-empty, as were the parking lots at the Spring Hill Suites and the Ramada Inn, where room rates were a third of what they typically are this time of year.