After a week off, No. 10 Penn State will hit the ground running Saturday in a huge Big Ten matchup with No. 5 Michigan in one of the most highly-anticipated college football games so far this season.

The game will take place at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., where Wolverine fans will be in a Maize Out — meaning there will be a lot of yellow filling the 107,000-seat Michigan Stadium. It’s the third time Penn State will have to deal with a monochromatic stadium already this season, after facing Purdue’s Black Out in Week 1 and Auburn’s All Orange in Week 3.

Expect the score to be close, if their recent match-ups are any indication. Two of the last three games between the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines were decided by just one possession, including Penn State’s 21-17 loss to Michigan in Happy Valley last year.

“[It’s a] big, big, big game,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters, later adding. “We’re going to have to play really good. And not just run defense. Pass defense is really good. They’re really good at both. So, the biggest challenge of the year, so far, in our opinion.”

While Michigan is favored by a touchdown at home, there is one bright spot for Penn State. Saturday will be the third time the two schools have faced each other while both were ranked in the top 10. The road team won both previous games, so the Nittany Lions hope to continue that streak this afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s Penn State-Michigan matchup:

What channel is Penn State-Michigan on?

Penn State-Michigan is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern on Fox.

Calling the game will be Fox’s top college football booth — Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sideline. Pregame coverage will begin at 10 a.m. with Big Noon Kickoff, featuring Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Urban Meyer, who are once again back in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 1210 WPHT. Steve Jones, in his 23rd season calling Penn State football, is on play-by-play. He’s joined by analyst Jack Ham, a former Nittany Lions linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer who won four Super Bowls during the 1970s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Where can I stream Penn State-Central Michigan?

Penn State-Michigan will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries the Big Ten Network, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna.

Lee Corso to return to ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

After missing the past two weeks, longtime ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso will return to the network’s College GameDay pregame show Saturday morning, which will broadcast from Knoxville, Tenn. ahead of No. 6 Tennessee taking on No. 3 Alabama.

Corso, 87, had been absent from the show due an unnamed illness. He’s been a central part of the show since it began back in 1987, and has continued despite suffering a stroke in 2009. Back in August, while joining the show remotely, Corso appeared to struggle at times making his predictions, drawing concern from sports journalists on social media.

“He’s doing great,” his ESPN colleague Rece Davis said on The Dan Le Batard Show after the broadcast. “His mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87. I should be so fortunate if I’m blessed to make it far in my life.”

Other Philly-area college football teams in action Saturday

Rutgers vs. Indiana, noon (Big Ten Network)

Villanova at Richmond, 3:30 p.m. (FloSports)

Penn vs. Columbia, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

West Chester at East Stroudsburg University (PSAC Sports)

On Thursday, Temple was blown out by Central Florida 70-13. Yes, you read that correctly. The Owls surrendered 56 consecutive points during the game.