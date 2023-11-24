No. 11 Penn State shuts out Michigan State in regular-season finale

Kaytron Allen’s 50-yard run in the first quarter kick-started a day dominated by Penn State running backs in the Nittany Lions’ 42-0 win against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit.

Penn State’s been looking for big plays all season and finally were able to get them early against the Spartans.

After Allen’s run, which broke the Nittany Lions’ previous season-long of 39 yards, Nick Singleton got in on the explosive affair with a 53-yard gain on a screen pass. Singleton also tied his longest run of the season with a 20-yard gain early in the second quarter and later added a 24-yard scamper.

Alex Felkins saw action early on, as Penn State’s first three drives ended in field-goal attempts — makes from 49 and 30 yards sandwiched a 40-yard attempt that bounced off the right goalpost.

Michigan State’s first drive looked promising, as Spartans quarterback Katin Houser completed a 30-yard pass to Montorie Foster Jr. to set up the Spartans in Nittany Lions territory.

Unfortunately for Michigan State, Houser sailed a pass just plays later that was picked off by safety Jaylen Reed.

Penn State scored its first touchdown with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first half on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Drew Allar to Allen.

Before the Nittany Lions’ showdown against the Spartans, Allar passed for 79 and 70 yards against Rutgers and Michigan, respectively. At halftime, Allar had 180 passing yards, and he finished with 292 on 17-of-26 passing.

Penn State’s defense feasted against Michigan State, recording seven sacks and eight three-and-outs, including a three-and-out to start the second half. At the final whistle, Michigan State had 68 total yards.

“I’ve been fortunate. We’ve played really good defense since I’ve become a head coach,” Franklin said. “Manny [Diaz] and the staff have taken it to another level.”

While the Spartans struggled, the Nittany Lions continued to roll, specifically Beau Pribula.

Allar played the majority of snaps, but James Franklin’s “Pribula package” was utilized often in the red zone.

On Penn State’s first drive of the second half, Pribula completed a pass to tight end Tyler Warren for an 8-yard touchdown.

On the Nittany Lions’ next drive, Pribula entered the game on the 1-yard line and scored with his legs. Two plays before Pribula’s touchdown run, Allar completed a 60-yard pass to Omari Evans, which set up Penn State at the 1-yard line.

“Were able to take some shots as well. We’ve been more explosive,” Franklin said. “I think he’s played really well all year long.”

The Nittany Lions led, 28-0, entering the fourth quarter after Pribula’s pair of third-quarter touchdowns and a strong defensive showing.

However, Penn State’s dominance didn’t stop there.

Allar’s night in Detroit ended less than three minutes into the fourth quarter after he found tight end Theo Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown pass to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead to 35-0.

Michigan State couldn’t get anything going to counter Penn State’s offensive output, as the Spartans earned only one first down in the second half.

With the game already in hand, Singleton added on to Penn State’s lead with a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

Singleton finished with 118 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and added a team-high 68 receiving yards on two receptions. Allen, meanwhile, tallied 137 rushing yards on 15 carries.

“To see that both finish with 100 yards and get into the end zone was cool,” Franklin said. “I know that’s something also that our [offensive line] takes a ton of pride in as well.”