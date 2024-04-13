Deep defensive line, up and down day from Drew Allar among takeaways from Penn State spring game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — On a gusty Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, Penn State’s annual spring game was dominated by the White squad in a 27-0 win over the Blue team. Comprised plenty of starters from last season’s team, the White team included starting quarterback Drew Allar, who completed 15-of-32 passes for 202 yards and a late fourth-quarter touchdown to tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

With spring football concluding for the Nittany Lions, there were a few notable takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Young running back shines

Penn State’s duo at running back, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, did not participate in the spring game, leaving the door open for other running backs to get live game action. One of those players who took full advantage was freshman running back Quinton Martin, who scored two of the game’s three touchdowns for the Penn State White team, the first coming early in the second quarter for a nine-yard score and the other in the fourth quarter, a 12-yard burst through the middle.

After the game, James Franklin said Martin “had some bumps and bruises so he missed a decent amount of time this spring” but has a chance to earn a role with a strong training camp in the fall, despite the talent Penn State has at the running back position.

“I do think he’s got really good vision, but I think between now and West Virginia, he’s got a lot of work to do and I think he’ll do it,” Franklin said. “I think he’ll have a chance of competing to be in that rotation in training camp.”

Allen, who led the team in rushing yards last season with 902, was sidelined for spring practices with bumps and bruises, Franklin said but will be ready to go for the summer training and practices in the fall. Meanwhile, Singleton, who did practice most of the spring, suited up for the spring game, but was “banged up this week in practice” according to Franklin.

Cam Wallace, a redshirt freshman, led all players with 36 rushing yards on seven carries on the White team.

Pass rush depth

The headliner for the defensive side of the ball starts and ends with Abdul Carter, a La Salle College High alum and Philadelphia native, who made the switch from linebacker to defensive end this spring. The standout junior, who finished 2023 with first-team All-Big Ten honors, finished with two tackles (one for loss) in his first live game reps at his new position for the White team.

He wasn’t the only Philly native to make a splash during the game. Sophomore defensive end Jameial Lyons, a former Roman Catholic star, whose name has been buzzing since the Peach Bowl practices in December, finished with a sack and a handful of quarterback pressures for the Blue team, using his first-step quickness and explosiveness to win against left tackle J’Ven Williams. Lyons even received a shoutout from Franklin after the game.

» READ MORE: James Franklin shows confidence in Drew Allar as Penn State kicks off spring practices

“I thought [Jameial] Lyons flashed today, I think he’s a guy that’s got a bright future,” Franklin said. “You guys saw some examples of that last year. I think we’ll continue continue to see that.”

In addition, the Nittany Lions return Dani Dennis-Sutton, who played in a rotational role in 2023 and is a projected starter next season opposite of Carter, finished with a sack during the spring game for the White team, along with senior Amin Vanover, who Franklin also praised as a standout from the game, with two tackles, and a sack of his own for the White team on Saturday.

Allar’s up-and-down day

Early on, Allar and his receivers weren’t always on the same page, as a couple of plays failed early on deep pass attempts, along with some missed throws on the move outside of the pocket. However, Allar found comfort in finding wideout Harrison Wallace, connecting on completions of 14 and 20 yards in the fourth quarter on separate drives.

Allar’s best drive under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki came on the last one of the game, jumpstarted with a completion to Wallace on fourth-and-15, capping it with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rappleyea. Allar completed three of his last four passes to end the game.

“I just realized how much stress you can really put on a defense pre-snap with all the movements, motions, and things of that nature,” Allar said postgame about adjusting to Kotelnicki’s offense.

Wallace did let a fade ball near the goal line in the second quarter slip through his hands, but he looked like a potential top target for Penn State’s offense heading into next season. He led all receivers with five catches for 72 yards.

Meanwhile, Ohio State transfer wideout Julian Fleming, on the Blue team, finished with one catch for five years on three targets. Four receivers on the White team finished with 20 yards receiving in the game, a much-maligned position last season for the Nittany Lions.

“I think like you saw today, a bunch of guys touched the ball and made plays, we were able to distribute the football around,” Franklin said. “I’ve had all the faith in the world in our wide receivers in terms of talent and ability. We got to take the next step and I saw them take a step this spring.”

“They’ve definitely made a lot of improvement. They caught a lot of slack and criticism last year, and they put their heads down and worked,” Allar added.

Penn State will open the 2024 season on the road against West Virginia on Aug. 31.