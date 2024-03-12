James Franklin shows confidence in Drew Allar as Penn State kicks off spring practices

Penn State football kicked things into another gear Tuesday afternoon, hosting its first of 15 scheduled spring practices. Ahead of the team’s first session, veteran coach James Franklin addressed the state of the program.

Drew Allar still in control

Franklin expressed excitement in second-year starting quarterback Drew Allar after he concluding last season with 2,631 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions. The Nittany Lions finished 2023 with a 10-3 record and a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl appearance against Mississippi. However, during their two conference losses against Ohio State and Michigan, Allar noticeably struggled, combining for just 28 completions and 261 passing yards.

Allar, 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, will work closely with new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who has developed his reputation to stress opposing defenses with an abundance of pre-snap motions and shifts. Kotelnicki spent the past three seasons as Kansas’ offensive coordinator. During that span, Kansas ranked 12th in the FBS in 20-plus yard plays, 11th in red zone touchdown percentage (68.2), and 16th in third-down conversion rate (44.9).

“I think he’s ready to take the next step,” Franklin said of Allar. “I think he’s excited about some of the things that we’re doing. I know he’s had a great offseason. He’s moving better and looks better and looks leaner. His weight is still very similar, but I think he’s changed his body composition in a lot of ways.”

Franklin continued: “There does need to be a sense of urgency. But the reality is we have three new coordinators, so for me to compare this first day to the last couple of first days doesn’t make sense. But there needs to be a sense of urgency between now and training camp.”

Drew Shelton expected to miss spring ball

Junior offensive tackle Drew Shelton is expected to miss all of spring practice, according to Franklin.

Franklin did not disclose Shelton’s injury, although he acknowledged the 6-foot-5, 306-pounder is still rehabbing from an issue that affected him throughout the 2023 season. Shelton, a Downingtown West High School alum, appeared in 10 games, and he was named the coaching staff’s offensive player of the week following the team’s victory over Iowa on Sept. 23. During that contest, Penn State dominated the time of possession (45 minutes, 27 seconds) and rushed for 215 yards.

“Drew did have surgery at the end of the season,” Franklin said. “It was one of those [injuries] where he could get through the season [without surgery]. It made the most sense to get it done as soon as the season ended. Right now, we wish we had him. But long term, it will be in his best interest and our best interest as well.”

In addition to Shelton, Franklin said freshman offensive tackle Garrett Sexton also likely won’t practice this spring. Depth options at tackle include JB Nelson, Nolan Rucci, J’Ven Williams, Chimdy Onoh, and Anthony Donkoh.

Preparing for the new-look Big Ten

Franklin displayed concern for how the team will handle its expected lengthier travel schedule due to the Big Ten’s expansion. The conference will now feature multiple west coast teams, including UCLA, Southern Cal, Oregon, and Washington.

Penn State has just one west coast road game scheduled in 2024: a trip to Los Angeles on Oct. 12 to face USC. The week prior, the Nittany Lions will host UCLA at Beaver Stadium.

“Diversity is what makes the Big Ten special,” Franklin said. “The biggest thing that we’re looking at is you just can’t treat everybody the same. Us and Rutgers — we are the most Northeast teams. The travel is different.

“Whether it’s in major college football or you look at the NFL, you look at the teams traveling west and what their records have been like compared to the teams that are traveling east and what their records are like. [We have to] be very honest and thorough about what we’re going to have to do to put us in the best position to make those trips and be successful. Those are things as an athletic department we need to look at, and make sure that we’re making the right choices to put our players in the best chance to be successful. That’s where a lot of our time is being spent.”

Penn State will host its Blue vs. White game on Saturday, April 13. The Nittany Lions kick off the 2024 season against West Virginia on Aug. 31 in Morgantown, W.Va.