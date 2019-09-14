No. 13 Penn State will take on intrastate rival Pittsburgh for the 100th time at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon in front of a national TV audience. It’s the final game of a four-game series that began in 2016, and there are legitimate fears that the historic, 126-year rivalry won’t continue after this weekend.
Unfortunately for Pitt fans, a Penn State legend will be in the booth calling the game for ABC.
Analyst Todd Blackledge, a former Penn State quarterback who started for the Nittany Lions from 1981 to 1983, ended up with a rare pairing alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler. Blackledge not only led Penn State to a national championship in 1982, he was also under center when the Nittany Lions overcame a 14-0 deficit in 1981 against No. 1 Pitt to upset the Panthers, 48-14. The opposing quarterback for Pitt? Hall of Famer Dan Marino. (Fun fact: Blackledge was selected No. 7 overall in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, 20 spots before the Miami Dolphins drafted Marino)
Blackledge lamented what appears to be the end of a historic rivalry to my colleague Joe Juliano.
“I’ve heard the arguments and I know the arguments and I understand the economics, but I still think it’s a game that, in its heyday, was as good as any rivalry game out there and I just think games like that are unique,” Blackledge said.
Blackledge calling the historic game is a quirk of scheduling luck. Normally, Fowler works games opposite former Monday Night Football announcer Sean McDonough. But McDonough, a Syracuse graduate, was given the school’s top alumni award Friday night and will instead be in the booth at the Carrier Dome when the Orange take on No. 1 Clemson Saturday night.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Penn State’s game:
When: Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park
Time: Noon kickoff
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Radio: 1210 WPHT via the Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
Streaming: ABC app, ESPN app (require cable authentication), fuboTV, Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Streaming Note: BTN2GO has been discontinued, and the game is not available on BTN+
Joe Juliano and Tyler King will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at inquirer.com/college-sports.
ESPN’s College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to noon, and expect at least some discussion about the Penn State-Pitt rivalry from hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso. The match-up is also the network’s ESPN College Football 150 showcase game (celebrating 150 years of college football), meaning fans of both schools will be treated to a decent amount of historical footage throughout the game.
- Maryland at Temple: noon, CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray, John Schriffen)
- New Mexico at No. 7 Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC (Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie, Kathryn Tappen)
- No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina: 3:30 p.m., CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)
- No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse: 7:30 p.m., ABC (Sean McDonough. Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
- No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA, 8 p.m., FOX (Joe Davis, Brock Huard, Bruce Feldman)
- Aug. 31: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- Sept. 7: Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- Pittsburgh at Penn State: Saturday, Sept. 14, noon (ABC)
- Penn State at Maryland, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. (FS1)
- Purdue at Penn State: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- Penn State at Iowa: Saturday, Oct. 12, TBA
- Michigan at Penn State: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBA
- Penn State at Michigan State: Saturday, Oct. 26, TBA
- Penn State at Minnesota: Saturday, Nov. 9, TBA
- Indiana at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 16, TBA
- Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 23, TBA
- Rutgers at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 30, TBA