Analyst Todd Blackledge, a former Penn State quarterback who started for the Nittany Lions from 1981 to 1983, ended up with a rare pairing alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler. Blackledge not only led Penn State to a national championship in 1982, he was also under center when the Nittany Lions overcame a 14-0 deficit in 1981 against No. 1 Pitt to upset the Panthers, 48-14. The opposing quarterback for Pitt? Hall of Famer Dan Marino. (Fun fact: Blackledge was selected No. 7 overall in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, 20 spots before the Miami Dolphins drafted Marino)