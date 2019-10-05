Penn State will face off against a banged-up Purdue team on ESPN Saturday afternoon, but all week long the Nittany Lions have been followed by cameras from another major cable network.
HBO has been in Happy Valley all week filming 24/7 College Football, a new Hard Knocks-style series that offers a peek behind the curtain of four major programs — Florida, Arizona State, Washington State, and Penn State.
The show premiered Wednesday with an episode focused on the Florida Gators. The episode featuring the Nittany Lions will air on HBO at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
“To be able to peek behind the curtain and allow people maybe a more comprehensive review of how we do things, I think is important,” head coach James Franklin told reporters Tuesday. “What better opportunity to allow our story to be told on a national — really global — level. So we’ve embraced it.”
Fans watching Saturday’s game might also notice several players wearing chains around their necks that say “Lawnboyz.” The chains went viral during last week’s rout of Maryland on FS1 and according to my colleague Joe Juliano, it’s the name the team’s running backs and their position coach gave themselves before the season.
Players will also be outfitted in their “Generations of Greatness” throwback uniforms, which are a mash-up of parts of historic Penn State uniforms, including numbers on the helmets. But the best part of the uniform? White cleats.
“I think everyone looks faster in white cleats," quarterback Will Levis told The Athletic. "I wore white cleats in high school, probably for that reason. I think they look cool.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Penn State’s game:
When: Saturday, Oct. 5
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park
Time: Noon kickoff
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams)
Radio: 1210 WPHT via the Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
Streaming: ESPN app (requires cable authentication), Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Streaming Note: BTN2GO has been discontinued, and the game is not available on BTN+
Joe Juliano and Tyler King will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at inquirer.com/college-sports.
Coverage on ESPN begins at 9 a.m. with College GameDay, which will broadcast live from Gainesville, Fla., ahead of No. 7 Auburn’s match-up with No. 10 Florida. Joining GameDay host Rece Davis are analysts Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit.
- Aug. 31: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- Sept. 7: Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- Sept. 14: Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
- Sept. 27: Penn State 59, Maryland 0
- Purdue at Penn State: Saturday, Oct. 5, Noon (ESPN)
- Penn State at Iowa: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. (ABC, FS1 or Big Ten Network)
- Michigan at Penn State: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBA
- Penn State at Michigan State: Saturday, Oct. 26, TBA
- Penn State at Minnesota: Saturday, Nov. 9, TBA
- Indiana at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 16, TBA
- Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 23, TBA
- Rutgers at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 30, TBA