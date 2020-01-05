If you want to add to the narrative to say this particular Penn State team plays with a kind of Philly edge, who’s going to argue? Penn State didn’t outshoot Iowa or outrebound the Hawkeyes or even necessarily outhustle them. Everybody was getting after it. But Penn State could get to more loose balls, or tip a pass and get to it, with 11 steals to 4 for Iowa, 20 points off turnovers to 7 for Iowa.