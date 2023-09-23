Penn State defense stifles Iowa; Drew Allar delivers solid performance in annual White Out game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The rain fell hard but never deterred Penn State fans from packing Beaver Stadium for the program’s annual White Out game, a defensive throttling of previously undefeated Iowa that left the Nittany Lions victorious on Saturday, 31-0.

Penn State recovered four fumbles and held Iowa to just 76 total yards, setting up quarterback Drew Allar for success in front of 110,830 people — the second-highest attendance in Beaver Stadium history.

Even against a nationally renowned Hawkeye defense, Allar remained efficient in his fourth start, completing 25 of 37 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in his first Big Ten home game as the Nittany Lions’ starter.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs became the first Penn State player to recover two fumbles in a game since Mark D’Onofrio in 1991. His first, forced by defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, led to an Alex Felkins 46-yard field goal that put Penn State on the board in the first quarter.

Jacobs scooped up another in the second quarter after a Riley Thompson punt hit the back of Iowa cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes, and set up another score.

Allar flexed his triceps after a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Khalil Dinkins, Dinkins’ first of the year, to make it 10-0 at the end of the half. Allar completed two touchdown passes to tight end Tyler Warren in the third quarter.

After a connecting for a 2-yard score, Allar dragged Iowa’s defense right and subtly shifted his vision left before connecting with a wide-open Warren from 7 yards out to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead to 24-0.

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who had a team-best eight receptions for 66 yards, hauled in a one-handed grab in the fourth quarter to give Penn State a 31-0 advantage, concluding Allar’s night and signaling backup Beau Pribula to the field.

Adisa Isaac also recovered a fumble, forced by defensive end Chop Robinson, as did defensive end Amin Vanover — the third forced turnover by the Penn State defense on Saturday and seventh in the past two weeks.

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara, who beat the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium with Michigan in 2021, completed just five of 14 passes for 42 yards. Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins tallied 18 tackles.

