Pundits say Penn State’s early schedule is soft. Head coach James Franklin says it’s by design

Offensively, there’s not much Penn State head coach James Franklin has to be upset about.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is firing on all cylinders, and the dual-back system of sophomores Kaytron Allen and Governor Mifflin alumnus Nick Singleton continue to produce behind a rotating front-line corps that provides gaps — seemingly regardless of coverage.

However, some questioned if one could think too highly of a No. 7 Nittany Lions team that has yet to face stiff competition this season — and arguably won’t until an Oct. 21 meeting against No. 6 Ohio State.

It’s a notion Franklin addressed following the team’s commanding 63-7 defeat of Delaware last Saturday, noting that the college football landscape has forced this approach to start the season — especially in a power conference like the Big Ten.

“I think if you look at the model of teams that have been in the championship, teams that have been in the playoffs, teams that have won conference championships, I think there’s pretty good data and evidence on what’s the right thing to do,” said Franklin, alluding to how some of the higher-ranked teams in the AP Top 25 tend to start. “[Also], nine [conference] games factors into that as well … I think at the end of the day, you’re trying to do what you think is right for your university and your program.”

Penn State will open conference play on the road Saturday against Illinois (noon, Fox29) as heavy favorites against the Fighting Illini followed by its annual White Out Game against No. 25 Iowa on Sept. 23 (7:30 p.m., CBS3).

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Penn State big favorites in Big Ten opener against Illinois in conference-heavy Week 3 slate

“The other thing, right, is being able to play games where you get a ton of guys on the field and get your starters off the field,” Franklin said. “There’s a lot of value, and it’s a long season. We talked about nine conference games; when you talk about conference championship games, when you talk about a playoff, all those things, you have to factor that in your decision making.”

Read between the lines and for Franklin, and these early games weren’t softballs but litmus tests of his program, over the course of the grueling campaign to get into the College Football Playoff picture.

Double trouble

Just how good is the running collective of Allen and Singleton? How about five touchdowns in two games good. Or a combined 271 yards rushing, averaging 5 yards per carry between the two. While it’s only been two games, there’s a lot of high praise for both, perhaps none bigger than from Franklin, who’s already thinking about their long-term viability.

“Those guys have bought into the idea that we have two starting tailbacks,” Franklin said. “They are competitors, and they get out there and they want the ball, and they want opportunities to make plays … sometimes in the heat of the battle, they want more opportunities and more touches, but I think big picture-wise, they really get it.”

So how do you convince two guys who want the ball at all times to play nice in the sandbox?

“I think they also understand in the long term, not only for their collegiate careers but afterward, [to] show that those guys have a lot of [treads] left on the tires and are fresh for their careers for the long haul,” Franklin said. “So I think they have bought into it.”

‘Steady Eddie’

If you’ve noticed just how unflappable Allar has been over his two starts this season, know that’s not just an on-field demeanor but a personality trait. One that has cemented his status — at least to Nittany Lion Nation — as Penn State’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

And while he’s getting the lion’s share (pun intended) of starting game reps, it’s a distinction Franklin has yet to bestow on Allar. He just doesn’t see the value in doing it. However, Allar has remained unfazed and instead has established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the country. Over two games, he has a 78.2% passing percentage (43 of 55) for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Actually, five if you count his lone rushing touchdown.

“He’s just steady Eddie,” said Franklin. “[He] like never gets too high, never gets too low. You can pat him on the back. You can scream at him. He’s just steady Eddie, and it’s his preparation on a daily basis, on a weekly basis. Obviously, it’s a small sample size, but last year, I thought he prepared as if he was the starter, and [this year] he’s taking it to another level.”

» READ MORE: Ohio State names St. Joe's Prep star Kyle McCord its starting QB for the rest of the season