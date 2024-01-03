Former top wide receiver prospect Julian Fleming set to join Penn State

Penn State made a splash in the transfer portal, adding a former in-state star to a position of dire need.

Julian Fleming, a former 5-star recruit in 2020, has committed to the Nittany Lions after four seasons at Ohio State. Once rated the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver prospect and No. 4 high school player overall by 247Sports, Fleming nearly committed to Penn State head coach James Franklin’s program years ago.

The news was first reported by On3 Sports.

Instead, he joined the rival Buckeyes, with whom he tallied 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns over 38 game appearances. Fleming saw a significant drop in nearly every statistical category from 2022 to 2023 and failed to see the end zone in his lone year with former Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord.

Fleming has one season of eligibility remaining.

Despite his inefficient 2023 season, it’s believed Fleming will be a major improvement for a Penn State offense that lacked a true top receiver in the first season under quarterback Drew Allar. The Nittany Lions also lost one of their top targets, Dante Cephas, to the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. The status of leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is unclear after he was targeted just once in last Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

