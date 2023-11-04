Penn State turns on the jets in the fourth quarter and cruises past Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Wide receiver Dante Cephas angled toward the back-right corner of the end zone, tracking a back-shoulder fade from quarterback Drew Allar. Cephas corralled the ball with only his right hand, sticking his left foot just short of the sideline.

Initially ruled out of bounds, the call was overturned to give Cephas, a Kent State transfer, his first Penn State touchdown. It opened a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and the No. 11 Nittany Lions (8-1) never looked back as they coasted to a 51-15 win at Maryland (5-4).

Cephas struck again in the fourth quarter, hauling in another beautiful over-the-shoulder pass down the left side of the end zone. He had a step on his defender, and Allar dropped his pass in the bread basket.

Cephas’ season-best performance (6 catches, 53 yards, and two touchdowns) was an important one. While KeAndre Lambert-Smith looked strong again with 95 yards, Penn State has struggled with wide receiver depth throughout the season. It lost bona fide No. 2 option Harrison Wallace III to injury against Indiana.

Running back Kaytron took a T-formation handoff, ran left, and was met quickly near the line of scrimmage. Allen then carried nearly every player on the field with him to the end zone for 10 yards — flexing his biceps in Terrapins safety Beau Brade’s face as the Nittany Lions went on to outscore Maryland, 27-8, in the fourth quarter.

Maryland got scoring contributions on receptions from running back Roman Hemby and Jeshaun Jones. The Penn State defense committed two drive-extending personal fouls on each drive.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who started the game with a career-high 17 straight completed passes, and backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. turned the ball over on three straight drives in the fourth quarter on two interceptions and a strip sack. That led to a Beau Pribula rushing touchdown and a pair of field goals for Penn State.

Tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren also caught touchdowns from Allar, giving Penn State its nation-leading 11th and 12th touchdowns from tight ends. Kicker Alex Felkins went 3-for-3, from 30, 35, and 39 yards, to round out the scoring.

» READ MORE: The Big Ten revealed game dates for the 2024 conference schedule. Here’s who Penn State will face — and when.

What we saw

Allar had easily his best performance of the season in conjunction with Cephas’ breakout. The second-year signal caller tossed 240 yards and four touchdowns on 74% passing. He also recorded a season-high with 39 yards on the ground — including two designed draws.

The Penn State defense was swarming once again, sacking Tagovailoa six times and holding the Terps to negative-49 rushing yards. Linebacker Dom DeLuca snagged his second interception of the season, while Abdul Carter had six tackles and a sack in his best performance of the season.

It was overall a strong day for Nittany Lions linebackers, including Curtis Jacobs (1½ sacks) and Kobe King (five tackles). Freshman Tony Rojas came out of nowhere in the fourth quarter to collect the strip sack and an interception on consecutive drives.

Tagovailoa had an impressive performance before the fourth quarter and finished with 286 yards on 29-of-39 passing (22-of-25 for 211 yards and a touchdown in the first half). He simply got no help in the run game and seemed to get more desperate as the clock marched toward zero.

Breakthrough play

In the final seconds of the first quarter, with Penn State at third-and-goal from the Maryland 2-yard line, Pribula lined up at wide receiver with Allar in the shotgun.

They motioned, putting Pribula in the gun to receive the snap. He ran left and pitched to Allar, who looked to throw to the right side of the field. With receivers covered, Allar tucked to run and flicked a pass forward to Johnson at the last second to score.

The wackiest play so far this season revealed the existence of a package made for Pribula, who had played mainly in garbage time previously. Franklin teased such a formation multiple times this season, and we finally saw both quarterbacks on the field Saturday.

Up next

The big one is up next for Penn State, which hosts No. 3 Michigan in the Lions’ last hope for a College Football Playoff berth (noon, Fox29). It will be an interesting matchup to follow throughout the week as Michigan deals with fallout surrounding the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.