Penn State reloads on talent with 2025 recruiting class while preparing for Big Ten title game

Penn State locked in 26 commitments in the early period of National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions remained in game week preparation ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship against Oregon (8 p.m., CBS). But head coach James Franklin was conducting video calls with the signees throughout the morning as the program officially announced its 2025 recruiting class.

“One of the things that we take pride in, knock on wood, that we haven’t had a whole lot of drama on signing day,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we’ve been recruiting for a long time, and are pleased with the class.”

Composite rankings from 247 Sports credits Penn State with 17 four-star recruits and nine three-stars.

Here’s a look at Penn State’s class.

The signees

Cornerback Daryus Dixson, the last to sign, is a 247 Sports four-star from Santa Ana, Calif., and powerhouse Mater Dei High School. He’s one of four corners, including four-star Jahmir Joseph and three-stars Xxavier Thomas and Josh Johnson.

Penn State fans will be familiar names as well, bringing in Lavar Arrington Jr., son of the great Nittany Lions linebacker, Lavar Arrington. Arrington is a four-star out of Covina, Calif., listed as the No. 337 player nationally and No. 28 player in the state.

Penn State potentially addressed a position of need as wide receiver as well, bringing in four-star players in Lyrick Samuel, Koby Howard, Matthew Outten and Jeff Exinor Jr. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Exinor was listed as an athlete with experience at receiver and tight end.

Penn State added 6-foot-5, three-star quarterback Bekkem Kritza. Director of player personnel Kenny Sanders said Kritza “might have the best raw arm talent” he’s seen coming out of high school despite a lack of reps.