Deion Barnes, the former Northeast High star who was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention defensive end for Penn State from 2012 through 2014, has been hired as a graduate assistant. “He has grown as a person and as a coach and I couldn’t be more excited to have him join us,” Pry said. “I’m more proud that he wanted to come back to his alma mater. It was very important to him. He obviously has goals and aspirations to be a big-time ball coach, but he also wanted to give back to Penn State and the student athletes in his program. He’s an outstanding person.”