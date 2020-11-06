The Terrapins' defense, however, has not looked good. The unit has allowed 87 points and 988 total yards in its two games to date and opponents have scored on all 11 trips into the red zone, including eight touchdowns. Penn State should be able to get a ground game going against one of the nation’s worst rush defenses, with sophomore Noah Cain as the lead back. They also need to lean more on their two freshmen, Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes, and not be so reliant on the legs of Sean Clifford, who already has 35 carries in two games.