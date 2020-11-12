“Without football, you’ve got to look to something else,” he said. “I know he was motivated and driven to get to the NFL, which we all felt like he was on that path to do. Now it’s just try to find out what’s next. I don’t want to push coaching on him. I want it to be something that he wants to do. But I think the most important part is to keep him engaged, keep him doing stuff, instead of sitting home in the apartment and having that pity party.