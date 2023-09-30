Penn State takes a page from the Eagles’ playbook fueling a 41-13 rout of Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill., — Drew Allar’s quarterback sneak from 1-yard out in the third quarter gave No. 6 Penn State its first lead of the game en route to a 41-13 victory over Northwestern after a dormant first half.

But it was the way the Nittany Lions took the lead that had an all-too-familiar look to it, especially if you’re an Eagles fan.

On the Nittany Lions’ first drive of the second half, Penn State ran 12 plays before finding paydirt on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak. It was the same method of success the Eagles have seemingly made popular. The Nittany Lions’ 17-10 lead was their first of the game.

What we saw

Penn State’s (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) defense held the lead and set up its offense on back-to-back drives following the offense’s touchdown to open the second half, allowing the offense to thrive.

Northwestern (2-3, 1-2) tried its own sneak attempt on fourth-and-1, but quarterback Ben Bryant was stopped at its own 31-yard line, resulting in an Alex Felkins 47-yard field goal. On the next drive, the Wildcats faked a punt, but true freshman Zion Tracy ended their hopes of conversion.

Allar found Nick Singleton on a 2-yard play-action pass after the failed fake punt, with the drive starting at Northwestern’s 34-yard line.

Allar didn’t have the most productive game, completing 18 of his 33 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. There were several occasions where Allar and Penn State’s receivers looked out of sync.

By the time the third quarter came to a close, Penn State led, 27-10.

It wasn’t a pretty start for Penn State, as Singleton lost a fumble on the game’s opening kickoff that put Northwestern in field goal position. The fumble was the Nittany Lions’ first turnover of the season, as well as a worst-case scenario to start a game.

The Wildcats’ field goal marked the first time Penn State had trailed all season, but it wasn’t just a simple fluke. Northwestern led 10-3 with only a couple minutes before halftime until a 13-yard score from Trey Potts tied the game at 10-10.

Besides Northwestern’s one touchdown drive, Penn State’s defense squandered Northwestern’s offense. The Nittany Lions’ defense recorded seven sacks and held the Wildcats out of the end zone after Singleton’s fumble.

Singleton led all ball carriers with 80 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 21 carries, but part of that was due to Kaytron Allen being sidelined for the second half due to injury. Singleton also caught six passes for 39 yards and another touchdown.

On the opposite side of the football, Bryant finished 14 of 25 for 122 yards for Northwestern, before going down with an injury.

Turn of the game

Penn State received more good fortune in the fourth quarter after Northwestern shanked a punt for 22 yards, again giving the Nittany Lions the ball in Wildcat territory.

Just 12 plays later, Singleton scored from one yard out to put Penn State over 30 points for an FBS-best 12 straight games. With starting quarterback Ben Bryant injured in the fourth quarter, Northwestern turned to Brendan Sullivan to take over at quarterback.

As the clock was winding down, Sullivan threw an interception to Nittany Lion cornerback Daequan Hardy, who returned it to the Wildcats’ 30-yard line.

On the very next play, Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula found Trey Potts wide open in the middle of the field for a 30-yard touchdown pass, extending its lead to 41-13.

Up Next

Penn State enjoys a week off before its final non-conference game of the season when Massachusetts visits Beaver Stadium on Oct. 14 (3:30 p.m., TV TBD), followed by the Nittany Lions’ last meeting against Ohio State until the 2025 season on Oct. 21. Time and TV is still to be determined.

