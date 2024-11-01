James Franklin sees No. 3 Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State as just another game. His team, however, does not.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Week after week, Penn State head coach James Franklin preaches going “1-0.”

“Last week was a big game, Wisconsin, USC was a big game… Bowling Green was a big game,” Franklin said emphatically Wednesday. “If you don’t think it was, lose to Bowling Green and see how people react. They’re all big games.”

His approach to each week is no surprise, it’s generally become his way to keep players as even-keeled as possible.

The No. 3 Nittany Lions (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are staying consistent in their approach, and despite Franklin’s attempts, the players aren’t shying away — The No. 4 Buckeyes (6-1, 3-1) are arguably the best opponent they’ve played, and while their coach might be downplaying it, they want to win badly.

Tired of losing

At the top is defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas, who’s back for year No. 6. He’s 0-5 against the Buckeyes. He doesn’t want to go 0-6.

“It’d be an incredible feeling,” J-Thomas said. “I hope [the fans] rush the field.”

Senior safety Jaylen Reed, senior linebacker Kobe King and redshirt junior receiver Harrison Wallace lll arrived together in 2021. Reed said he’s ready to “make a statement.” King said he’s been extra-focused and Wallace’s face lit up as soon as he was asked about playing Ohio State.

Ohio State’s beaten Penn State seven straight times, but this year feels different around the program. J-Thomas is among the eldest players, and said there’s more confidence.

“You see the coaches smiling more,” J-Thomas said. “I think that’s just a credit to the way we prepared in the offseason.”

Buckeyes boast talent

Last season was the closest Penn State’s gotten in J-Thomas’ tenure. Ohio State won 20-12 and junior defensive end Abdul Carter feels they let the game “slip away.”

Fast forward, the Buckeyes have one of their more beatable teams in recent memory, losing to No. 1 Oregon and barely squeaking by Nebraska, 21-17. Ohio State still boasts running back Quinshon Judkins, receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith and senior defensive end JT Tuimoloau, who players say has the Nittany Lions’ “respect and attention.”

Tuimoloau has terrorized Penn State, combining for four sacks, two interceptions, a pick-six, and a forced fumble in three matchups. His biggest performance came when left tackle and Downingtown native Drew Shelton replaced now-New York Jets first-round pick Olu Fashanu at left tackle with an injury last season. Redshirt freshman Anthony Donkoh starts on the opposite end now, but was limited in practice after missing the second half against Wisconsin.

Proving it

James Franklin would never admit it, but against the Buckeyes, he’s got something to prove. In his 11 seasons as head coach, Franklin has struggled in big games, going 3-17 against Top 10 teams. Against Ohio State and Michigan, who are perennially ranked and also reside in the Big Ten, he’s 4-16 all-time against both.

But this year is different. It’s the first time Penn State’s been ranked higher than Ohio State since 2017. J-Thomas returned for another year to get to the College Football Playoff and hopefully win a championship and by the looks of it — at least on paper — only the Buckeyes remain in the way.

Buzz over this game has been brewing, given the stakes, but imperative Penn State will have to focus if it looks to finally get over the hump on Saturday.

If not for Franklin, for his players like Reed, who added: “I can’t go out four years without beating them.”