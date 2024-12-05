No. 3 Penn State is hungry for the opportunity to finally fill its trophy case with a Big Ten title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has had an empty trophy case in its team meeting room for years. It serves as a reminder that the job isn’t finished on a season until a trophy is put inside. Now, the No. 3 Nittany Lions can complete the journey as they head to the Big Ten title game on Saturday (8 p.m., CBS).

No. 3 Penn State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) will face undefeated Oregon (12-0, 9-0) for all the marbles. Its players admit they didn’t expect to be in this position, but now that they are set to play the No. 1 team in the country, they’re as locked in as ever.

“A ring for us players, that’s huge,” sophomore linebacker Tony Rojas said Wednesday. “We want to fill up one of the cases that we have empty on purpose.”

Beating Oregon

The task won’t be easy. The No. 1 Ducks have three wins against ranked opponents, including over No. 10 Boise State and common opponent No. 6 Ohio State.

Even still, head coach James Franklin says he’s excited for the challenge Oregon represents.

“Great opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country,” Franklin said.

As expected, the Nittany Lions will match up against some of the best talent it has seen all year. It starts with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown for 3,275 yards and a 24-6 touchdown-interception ratio.

Rojas noted that Gabriel’s arm talent is the “best” Penn State’s seen all season. He and Franklin agree his weapons have been a big help, but Franklin’s been impressed with his poise.

“You’re not going to give him a whole lot that he hasn’t seen before. And he was surrounded with really good talent,” Franklin said. “It’s a combination of skill, it’s a combination of his team, and it’s a combination of the guys that he has around them, plus experience.”

The aforementioned talent includes 1,000-yard back Jordan James and receivers Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Traeshon Holden, who’ve combined for 1,879 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

The receiving corps is widely regarded as the best in the country. It presents a challenge for a Penn State pass defense that’s given up the seventh least passing yards per game (168.7). It’s the type of matchup sixth-year corner Jalen Kimber has always dreamed of.

“You always want to go against the best,” Kimber said. “You’re able to go out there and show what you’re capable of and that’s what we’re ready to do.”

Using experience

Like Gabriel, Kimber has seen tons of college football — It’s not his first go-around with a couple of these players.

Kimber played two years at Georgia before spending the next three at Florida and now his final at Penn State. In those years, he played against some of Oregon’s current roster.

Perhaps most importantly, Stewart and Holden. Stewart played at Texas A&M for two seasons before the Ducks scooped him up. He had eight catches for 120 yards against Kimber’s 2022 Florida squad. His impression of Stewart remains the same now as it did then.

“He’s a savvy route-runner,” Kimber said. “He’s just an overall good wide receiver [who] understands the game.”

As for Holden, Kimber got a chance to see him while with Georgia at 2021 SEC title game and then again that same year in the BCS National Championship. Now, he’s using that experience along with what he’s amassed with his time at Penn State to preach more of a next-play mentality to the younger players.

He’s also making sure they hammer home every detail. If Penn State wants to fill the trophy case, it must lay it all on the line on Saturday.

“Every yard matters,” Kimber said. “Can’t go out there and think that you might have another opportunity because you might not have another opportunity.”

