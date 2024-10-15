No. 3 Penn State tight end Tyler Warren just entered elite-level ‘conversation’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the members of the college football world who weren’t aware of what No. 3 Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was all about, Saturday was the opportunity.

In his record book-shaking performance against USC, Warren finished with 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 catches, setting both FBS and program records in the process and came just a came a week removed from setting the Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) record for total tight end touchdowns at 18.

Advertisement

Not bad for a former three-star quarterback recruit.

‘A very different level’

In setting records for the most catches in a game in program history, most receiving yards by a tight end in the Big Ten, and tying the FBS tight end record for catches by a tight end, he was awarded as the Associated Press’ Player of the Week, and the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, alongside Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in addition to other notable weekly awards.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Penn State athletics right here!

“It really just comes down to we do this all the time,” Warren said. “It’s not something that you should be surprised by or anything like that. I think that kind of speaks to our preparation and whatnot.”

What he didn’t expect was his performance. He didn’t aim to set any records — it just happened.

“I’m just doing my job each play,” Warren said. “I had more receptions this week, so the numbers were a little higher.”

Warren has delivered for his squad week after week, but he never points the finger at himself. He was the one with the big day but said the performance simply speaks to the amount of weapons Penn State has. The attitude, paired with his performances, has given members of the program immense respect for him.

“Right now, he’s playing at a very different level,” said senior wide receiver Julian Fleming, who transferred to Happy Valley after a four-year bid at Ohio State giving his claim some extra merit. “I think he’s playing the best ball that I’ve seen in a long time from somebody.”

Warren’s been in the program for four years but set career-highs in catches and yards in a season just six games in. With 40 catches for 513 yards and four touchdowns, he’s continued to be an X-factor, it’s not just in fancy gadget plays. Warren’s proved he can do it all.

“That doesn’t even count what he’s doing in the running game, what he’s doing blocking,” Franklin said on his records. “I’ve been talking about him being the best tight end in college football, but the reality is he’s now part of a conversation in all of college football.”

» READ MORE: Here’s how No. 4 Penn State rallied to win an overtime thriller on the road against USC