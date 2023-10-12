Believe it or not, Penn State should still have its hands full with lowly UMass

While a lot of recent discourse has revolved around Penn State’s lack of explosive plays offensively, its opponent this week has surprisingly been on the opposite end of the spectrum.

That’s right: UMass, even at 1-6 this season, is statistically one of the most explosive teams in the nation.

The Minutemen are tied at No. 20 with 35 plays of 20-plus yards and tied for second with eight plays of 50-plus yards, according to CFBStats.com. Penn State coach James Franklin took note of the big-play potential this week.

“We’ve been impressed with them on offense. They’re an 11-personnel, no-huddle spread, heavy, heavy [run-pass option] team. Maybe the most explosive team we’ve played this year,” Franklin said this week. “We think their skill players on offense would start for a lot of people.”

Pure explosive play numbers are a bit deceiving with a team struggling for wins like UMass, but the offense is not a primary contributor in the subpar record. UMass ranks in the top half of the FBS with 396.4 yards per game and a little below the halfway point with 26.6 points per game.

Defensively is where UMass has major deficiencies, ranking No. 123 for giving up 452.1 yards and second to last for allowing 39.43 points.

UMass’ big-play-dependent offense could present a unique challenge to Penn State’s man-coverage and blitz-heavy defensive schemes.

“You gotta watch film for one, know what they like to do. I feel like we’ve been watching them for a while now, so we have a good grasp on what they like to do, the shots they like to take, and when they like to take them,” said cornerback Johnny Dixon this week. “That’s the main thing, just knowing when they like to take those shots and what plays get them down the field.”

Familiar faces

UMass is a team almost completely built on transfers, welcoming 27 players via the portal this year alone. Many of the top offensive contributors fall under that category.

The three players Franklin named offensively as part of his weekly “who we’ve been impressed with” segment were all transfers: quarterback Taisun Phommachanh from Georgia Tech/Clemson, running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams formerly from Rutgers and wide receiver Anthony Simpson from Arizona.

Interestingly, Franklin and his staff have familiarity with a handful of players on the UMass roster. He said Tuesday that they recruited Phommochanh and defensive end Marcus Bradley heavily out of high school. Safety Tyler Rudolph transferred to UMass from Penn State.

“[Phommachanh] is completing almost 66% of his passes and doing some really nice things,” Franklin said. “These guys have got our attention, and specifically on the offensive side of the ball, we think they’re doing a great job.”

Saturday may provide an opportunity for Penn State’s offense to get right and impose its will on a lesser opponent. The Nittany Lions put up 63 on Delaware a few weeks ago, but the scoring outburst still lacked big plays. Franklin at least thinks his team is off to a strong start with its midweek preparation.

“I thought our Tuesday practice was as good of a Tuesday practice as we’ve had in a long time,” he said. “We’re starting to really figure out how to practice at a really high level on a consistent basis, and whether it’s football or any other industry or sport, being really successful is about consistency.”

