Penn State lacks big plays. Here’s why head coach James Franklin thinks that’s OK.

Penn State is tied for dead last in the FBS this season with just 12 offensive plays of 20-plus yards.

But head coach James Franklin didn’t seem the least bit concerned as he talked at length Tuesday about his team’s offensive balance this season — a big reason the Nittany Lions have cruised to a 5-0 start.

“I think in terms of being able to run and pass, we have as good a balance as I think we’ve had and maybe that I’ve been around,” Franklin said. “Are there some areas of balance that you know we’re probably still searching for? Yes. But I think our ability to run or pass the ball is problematic. I do believe that.”

The season numbers to this point back up Franklin’s claims. Penn State has gained 60 first downs via passing plays and 59 via running plays. In 403 offensive snaps, 172 (about 43%) have been passes, and 231 (about 57%) have been running plays.

The offense has gained 1,178 total passing yards for an average of 235.6 per game and 974 total rushing yards for an average of 194.8 per game.

Advertisement

However, the whole offensive staff has acknowledged there is a need for more explosive plays down the field. Penn State has been plenty content, though, with wearing opponents down play after play en route to a time of possession ranking that is one of the nation’s best.

» READ MORE: Georgia firmly atop AP college football poll; Penn State still sixth

“This game could look very different depending on how they decide to defend us. We could throw it 50 times or we can rush it 50 times,” Franklin said of this weekend’s game against UMass. “When you talk about the opportunities for big plays coming in the run game and the pass game, I still believe those are coming. But at the end of the day, we need to do what we need to do to win games and be able to take what the defense is giving.”

Franklin has preached the idea of not getting “bored” to his coordinators since halftime of the Iowa game, insisting they continue to call what works and not just what they want to see working.

A big part of the balance has also been Drew Allar’s early success at quarterback. He leads the nation — by a wide margin — in passing attempts without an interception and has been confident and decisive despite not having a ton of big plays. Franklin has been a huge fan of Allar’s tendency to throw the ball away in practice, which has led to good decisions on game days.

“He’s doing a really good job from a decision-making perspective, from an accuracy perspective, with an understanding of the offense,” Franklin said. “One of the things I thought was most exciting in the last game was Mike [Yurcich’s] ability to call shots down the field, and if the underneath coverage sinks, [Allar] taking check downs. That’s extremely valuable as a play caller when you have a quarterback that will allow you to call shots, not force the ball down the field, and take the check down.”

Taking from UMass

Franklin spent time Tuesday to touch on his relationship with UMass coach Don Brown. The two will meet this weekend on opposing sidelines, but they previously crossed paths when Franklin was the offensive coordinator and Brown was the defensive coordinator at Maryland. They’ve also faced off before, as Brown served Michigan’s sidelines from 2016-20.

Franklin credited Brown for having an “unorthodox” approach to both coaching and defensive strategy that had Brown’s teams playing confidently and buying into the program’s goals.

“I’ve got a very structured way of the way we install and the way we teach. And a lot of that comes from Don, to be honest with you,” Franklin said. “That’s a big part of how we do things here is based on some of the challenges that he presented as a defensive coordinator when I was a young offensive coordinator.”

» READ MORE: On a bye week, Penn State got a first taste of a tough road ahead

Injury report

Penn State seems to be very healthy coming off of its bye week. Starting left guard JB Nelson is the only major injury without an answer at the moment after he was carted off the sideline against Northwestern two weeks ago. Franklin did not have updates regarding Nelson on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Penn State is primed to get Harrison Wallace III back at full strength this week after a few weeks of less-than-100% participation. That’s a huge boost for a middle receiving corps.