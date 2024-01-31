Penn State’s Adisa Isaac finding success in repetition of pass rush plan at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Before the first competitive reps of Tuesday’s first Senior Bowl practice, each individual positional group spent time honing in on fundamentals. Whether it was footwork, blocking technique, or hand placement, the time used during the early periods of National team practice was spent on perfecting their craft.

In the far end zone, pass rushers were attempting to stay as tight as they could working around the goal post, allowing team edge rushers to showcase their athleticism. As the drills began to separate the degree of athleticism within the group, it was Penn State’s Adisa Isaac, one of four Nittany Lions in Mobile participating in this year’s Senior Bowl, who looked physically different than the rest of the group after measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds this week.

Every single rep of individual drills, Isaac went full tilt, perfectly executing the specific technique instructed by his position coach. The intentionality with each movement, each drill, and each rep allows the Nittany Lions pass rusher, who finished the 2023 season with career highs in tackles for loss (16) and sacks (7½), to play freely on the field.

“You’re just constantly drilling the same thing over and over and [it] comes to a point where you just do without even thinking about it, and that’s kind of where I’m trying to get to with all my moves,” Isaac told the Inquirer after practice Tuesday. “And all my techniques where I’m not really thinking much, it’s a natural movement for me. So I just try to be very intentional with my drills and make sure that I’m very detailed about it, and that I get the most out of it.”

» READ MORE: Senior Bowl 2024: Offensive linemen Tyler Guyton, Jackson Powers-Johnson among Day 1 standouts

Advertisement

In a stacked group of tackles, this year’s Senior Bowl allows Isaac to show just how explosive and disruptive of a pass rusher he can be. In a group with Oregon State’s potential first-round tackle Taliese Fuaga, who was a standout on the first day of practice, and BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia, this week’s practices will serve as a measuring stick for the Nittany Lions edge rusher.

Isaac got off to a slow start during practice once the one-on-one sessions between the offensive and defensive line began. Losing his feet on two of the reps, Isaac wasn’t able to finish his pass rush reps cleanly, but once the team sessions began, Isaac began to thrive, using his athleticism and first-step quickness to disrupt plays both as a pass rusher and as a run defender.

His first eye-popping moment came on an outside zone run play, matched up with Fuaga. Using his 33-inch arms and 81-inch wingspan, Isaac got into the Oregon State’s chest with his hands, locked out and made the tackle in the backfield to pick up an excellent run stop.

One of the areas Isaac improved most as a player this season was as a run defender, and he showcased that ability in the 11-on-11 run period.

Said Isaac of the play: “I just got off and played upfield, I played vertical and I just read the block and I saw that he was trying to overreach me and I just kept going straight. I didn’t try to go with him, I just kept my track and then the ball was right there.”

During the 11-on-11 session that featured mostly passes, Isaac again used his athleticism to win and ultimately disrupt a downfield completion to Penn State tight end Theo Johnson. Matched up against Michigan’s Ladarius Henderson, Isaac controls the rep at the point of attack, using his length to create separation before dipping his shoulder and ripping his arm through to win on an outside track, pressuring Oregon’s Bo Nix in a likely sack if it’s a full contact play.

Before pass rush reps, Isaac says he focuses on a few keys that allow him to quickly decipher which pass rush moves he can maneuver to win against offensive tackles.

“Reading my keys on the tackle, reading his shoulders, reading his hips and knees and just all the little pinpoint keys, that helps tell me to know where I should go and how I should rush,” Isaac explained. “But [the] main thing I’m just trying to get off [the ball]; God gifted me with speed so sometimes, speed kills.”

While two practices remain for the Penn State standout, the physical tools were evident on both his college tape and on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium. If Isaac can string together consistent, disruptive reps like he did in the latter part of Tuesday’s practice, Isaac could finish the week as one of the big winners from taking part in this year’s Senior Bowl.