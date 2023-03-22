Penn State and former Roman guard Seth Lundy declaring for NBA Draft

Penn State and former Roman Catholic guard Seth Lundy has announced his intention to forego an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic and declare for the NBA Draft.

He announced the news via Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

Lundy, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard from Paulsboro, averaged 10.5 points per game over his four years at State College coming off a senior season in which he averaged his highest totals in scoring (14.2) and rebounds (6.3).

He scored 10 points to help lead the Nittany Lions into the second round of the NCAA Tournament following a 76-59 first-round win over No. 7 Texas A&M.

“My time at Penn State has been nothing short of a blessing,” Lundy’s statement on Instagram read. “[Playing in the NBA] has been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m excited to embark on this journey.”

Rated the No. 3 best player by 24/7 Sports, and a four-star prospect by ESPN, Lundy led Roman to a Catholic League title and its third state championship in 2018.

Funk to take part in CollegeSLAM championships

Lundy’s teammate at Penn State and former Archbishop Wood guard Andrew Funk was invited to take part in the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships in Houston on March 30 (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

Funk will be one of eight players taking part in the three-point contest, emerging from a season in which he led the Big Ten Conference in three-point percentage (41.2%) and average made per game (3.03). His eight three-pointers lifted the Nittany Lions past Texas A&M, setting a Penn State record for most threes in the NCAA Tournament. He finished that night with 27 points, also a program record for games in March Madness.