But this wasn’t Game No. 66 out of 82 on a six-month regular-season schedule. This was a chance for an athlete to qualify his or her country for the Olympics, and these were wrestlers, and the fundamental principle of the sport, its entire culture and ethic, is that wrestlers are tougher than other athletes, that the nature of the contest – two opponents, alone on the mat, in such close contact, calling on all their strength and technique and desire to break the other’s will – doesn’t make them more susceptible to a deadly virus. No, it makes them less susceptible, because it fortifies their immune systems until they’re practically impenetrable, able to slough off any bacteria or bug, and it allows them to understand their bodies so well that even a stray pound or the slightest sniffle feels like a rock inside their shoe that they can just remove once it becomes too bothersome. The pandemic and the panic kept creeping, and USA Track & Field and USA Swimming urged national Olympic officials to work toward postponing the Tokyo Games. USA Wrestling did not. Draw your own conclusions.