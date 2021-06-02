Penn made it official Wednesday. Alanna Shanahan is returning to her alma mater as athletic director.

A former deputy athletic director at Penn, Shanahan had been at Johns Hopkins since 2016, first as athletic director, then as vice provost for student affairs since 2019.

Shanahan, a favored candidate for the job, was a lacrosse player at Penn, class of 1996, and stayed at the school in various posts, eventually working as deputy athletic director and senior women’s athletic director.

“We set out to bring to Penn a trailblazing leader in intercollegiate athletics, and that is exactly what we have with Alanna Shanahan,” Penn president Amy Gutmann said in a statement. “Alanna has the vision, experience, expertise, and energy to ensure that Penn Athletics continues its commitment to excellence both on and off the playing field. For nearly two decades, Alanna proudly donned the Red and Blue as a student athlete, coach, and administrator. Today, we are thrilled to welcome her back home to Penn.”

Shanahan will be introduced in a Zoom news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s an honor to return to Penn, a university and athletics department with a storied history which continues to excel today,” Shanahan said in the statement. “Penn provides student-athletes with an unrivaled experience — an outstanding education coupled with the opportunity to achieve competitive excellence. As a former Penn student-athlete, coach and administrator there is no place I’d rather be. The opportunity to lead a program that had such a profound impact on my life is a dream come true.”