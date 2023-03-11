Penn loses to Princeton, 77-70, in Ivy League men’s tournament semifinals

PRINCETON, N.J. — A day before Selection Sunday, Penn sealed the City Six’s fate of being shut out of the NCAA men’s tournament for the first time since 1977 with a 77-70 loss to Princeton in the Ivy League tournament semifinals.

Penn led consistently for the first 14 minutes of play, never by more than six points until Princeton star Tosan Evbuomwan’s layup tied the game at 22-22. A minute later, Matt Allocco gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at 27-25.

The Quakers edged their way to a 31-30 halftime lead, shooting 41.9% from the field while Princeton shot 44.8% — though just 28.6% from three-point range.

Now came the biggest question that hung over Penn’s weekend. Would it be able to keep this lead after blowing a 17-point second-half advantage over Princeton on this same floor seven days before?

The answer proved again to no. Princeton mostly controlled the early stages of the second half. Penn rallied from 58-52 down to lead 63-60 with seven minutes left, and led 68-67 with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left. But a Caden Pierce layup with 2:46 left put the Tigers up 69-68, and they kept the lead the rest of the way.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: From the Palestra to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a Southwest Philly icon walks the walk

Key stats

The lid didn’t close on Penn’s offense this time the way it did last Saturday, as the Quakers shot 46.7% from the floor in the second half. But the big plays came at the other end of the floor.

After making just four of 14 three-point attempts in the first half, Princeton hit five of its first seven attempts in the second. The Tigers also took the ball inside more often, and took advantage by shooting 8-12 from the free throw line in the second half after going 0-for-3 in the first.

Evbuomwan led all scorers with 21 points; he also had six rebounds and four assists. Pierce had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Jordan Dingle led Penn with 19 points and six assists, Clark Slajchert had 17 points, and Nick Spinoso had 15 points and eight assists.

Here’s one more stat that will definitely stick in Penn fans’ minds: the Quakers haven’t beaten their most famous rival in men’s basketball since 2018, a streak of nine games. That’s the longest such streak in team history, passing the previous record of eight straight losses from March 2014 through March 2017.

» READ MORE: What you might not know about Villanova's women's team as the NCAA Tournament awaits

Yale 80, Cornell 60

Yale proved its chops at the No. 1 seed with a thorough win over fourth-place Cornell, reaching its second consecutive Ivy League men’s tournament final and fourth in seven years.

Bulldogs forward EJ Jarvis led all scorers with 34 points on 13-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range, and pulled down 10 rebounds. John Poulakidis added 14 points, and August Mahoney delivered 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Cornell was led by Nazir Williams’ 15 points, with Isaiah Gray and Guy Ragland Jr. adding 13 each.

Sunday’s final is set for noon, with national TV coverage on ESPN2.

» READ MORE: Kayla Padilla doesn’t know where she’ll land after Penn. Right now, she doesn’t want to think about it.