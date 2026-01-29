Penn football lost significant talent to NCAA transfer portal, including this offensive trio

Following Penn football’s disappointing 6-4 finish, which resulted in the departure of longtime head coach Ray Priore, the program saw several upperclassmen enter the transfer portal as they ran out of Ivy League eligibility.

Advertisement

Some of those players moved on to bigger programs. As of now, seven former Quakers are committed to other schools.

Headlining those transfers is a trio on offense, quarterback Liam O’Brien and wide receivers Jared Richardson and Bisi Owens.

» READ MORE: New coach Rick Santos looks to restore Penn football’s ‘championship standard’

O’Brien is heading to Cincinnati, Richardson looks to make an impact at Duke, and Owens will join Purdue.

“Having an opportunity at Penn to showcase what I could do and that translating into an opportunity like this,” O’Brien said. “I mean, the way college football is nowadays, it’s pretty much like the minor leagues to the pros. It’s almost like a childhood dream.”

Meet the family

The trio grew close in the summer after their freshman season at Penn, but had to wait much longer before taking the field together.

Richardson and Owens shined during their sophomore year, while O’Brien battled injuries and served as a backup to Aidan Sayin. O’Brien didn’t get his opportunity on the field until his junior year, when Sayin suffered a season-ending elbow injury against Yale in 2024.

“Penn is not a football-first school,” O’Brien said. “But you can make it one. The one thing Penn does is it provides you [with] opportunities to succeed in whatever you do, and both on and off the field, all of us have really taken advantage of that for good.”

In his second start, O’Brien broke Penn’s record for passing touchdowns in a game (6) and total touchdowns in a game (7).

Following a full offseason, O’Brien, Richardson, and Owens powered the Quakers’ offense in 2025, finishing third in the Ivy League in passing yards per game and second in offensive efficiency.

» READ MORE: Wide receiver Jared Richardson is a second-team FCS All-American

Richardson and Owens combined for the most yards (1,729) and touchdowns (17) among Ivy League wide receiver duos, with Richardson ranking 13th in receiving yards (1,033), first in receptions per game (8), and fourth in total receiving touchdowns (12) across all of FCS football.

“We came in together,” Richardson said. “We worked our tails off. All of us being successful, it’s nothing short of special. It’s a blessing for each and all of us.”

New opportunity

O’Brien is already on Cincinnati’s campus, preparing for spring ball. He’ll be competing for the starting job as the Bearcats also brought in quarterback JC French from Georgia Southern. .

“The quarterback room is seeing a big change up,” O’Brien said. “They lost their starter last year, lost their backup from last year. So they brought me in, and brought in the quarterback from Georgia Southern. Right now, it’s an open job, and may the best man win.”

For Richardson, a quick exploration of Duke’s campus made him eager to cancel his other planned visits. He hopes to carve out a role for himself on a star-studded team that won an ACC championship this past season.

He also still has desires of playing in the NFL.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Richardson said. “I’m embracing that. I don’t want it to be easy. I want to leave a legacy. That’s my goal behind playing football. I want to provide my family with a life that they never got to have. So that’s what drives me. I’m not afraid of working hard, sweating a little bit. I just embrace the grind.”

For Owens, the chance to lead a young Purdue receiver room was too good of an opportunity to pass up. Plus, he wanted to make the leap to the Big 10.

“Getting to play in front of at least 60,000 people every week,” Owens said. “It’s a lot different than playing at Franklin Field, which gets 7,000 on a good day. It’s been a complete whirlwind the past of couple weeks, but all trending in the right direction, and definitely more excited than worried or nervous, because this is another challenge for me to take on.”

Goodbye, Penn

The three will be leaving Penn with an Ivy League degree, but according to them, the most valuable part of their experience in West Philadelphia was the relationships they formed.

“These Penn brothers are ones I will have for a lifetime,” Owens said. “I’m never going to forget that. So at the end of the day, Penn will always be my home.”

Both O’Brien and Richardson echoed that statement and emphasized how special their bond is.

“Building a relationship with these guys,” Richardson said. “It was awesome these past four years. It was a pleasure playing with Bisi and Liam, and these guys are my best friends. So I can’t wait to see what they do. I’ll be in their corner rooting for them.”

“It’s going to be fun to keep in touch with everyone after and throughout this year,” O’Brien added. “After this year, and after the fall season, and just compare experiences. See what it was like. See who does what at the next level. Because I think some of the guys are going to do big things.”