“You had to work the game, make sure the visiting team had everything they needed,” Borraccini said. “Back in the day, before the electronic scoreboards, we had to change the signs manually.” Part of Johnny B’s job was getting the name of the visiting team up there. He remembers Fran Dunphy coming to him one time when Dunphy was coaching the Quakers, saying, “Hey Johnny, if it were me, I would already have that team’s name up on the scoreboard when they came in for practice. If it were me.”