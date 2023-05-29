Penn baseball opens as one of biggest underdogs to win College World Series
The Quakers play No. 13 Auburn, which is tied for the 15th best odds to win the College World Series
For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Penn baseball team is making an appearance in the NCAA regionals, which is set to start on Friday. The Quakers defeated Princeton in a 16-3 rout to win the inaugural Ivy League tournament and capture an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament. This is the sixth regional appearance in school history.
The Quakers (32-14) are riding an eight-game winning streak, and found out Monday its path to making it to the NCAA Super Regionals: it must go through the Auburn Regional, facing No. 13 Auburn (34-21-1) which lost to Alabama, a No. 16 regional host, in an SEC tournament elimination game.
Along with Auburn, Samford (36-23) and Southern Miss (41-17) are also in the Auburn Regional, with both teams earning automatic bids by winning their respective conference tournaments. The winner of this regional will face the winner of the Clemson Regional, led by host No. 4 Clemson, Lipscomb, Charlotte and Tennessee in the Super Regional, for a spot in Omaha for the College World Series.
As regional play begins, here’s a look at how the Quakers’ odds stack up compared to their regional opponents to win the College World Series, with Auburn having the best odds of the group at Caesars Sportsbook.
» READ MORE: Penn to play top-seed Auburn in NCAA baseball regional on Friday
Odds updated as of 5 p.m. ET on May 29.
Auburn Regional College World Series odds (via Caesars)
Auburn: +4000 to win CWS
Southern Miss: +6000 to win CWS
Samford: +125000 to win CWS
Penn: +150000 to win CWS
No surprise, the Quakers are massive underdogs to make a cinderella run to win the college baseball championship at 1500/1 odds, considering they are facing two schools which advanced to the super regionals or further last season: Southern Miss, which lost to eventual 2022 champion Ole Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional and Auburn, which lost to national runner-up Arkansas in the College World Series in Omaha. Neither the Quakers nor Samford made last year’s tournament.
Entire College World Series odds (via Caesars)
For most of the season, LSU baseball (43-15) was the outright favorite to win the College World Series at season’s end, until two weeks ago, when Wake Forest (47-10) overtook the Tigers. Now, the Demon Deacons baseball team, the No. 1 national seed entering the NCAA regionals, are the betting favorites to win it all, valued at +450 and the No. 5 Tigers at +700 as the second choice.
» READ MORE: Penn baseball advances to first NCAA Tournament since 1995 with rout of Princeton
Here’s a full look at the CWS odds for the entire 64-team field at Caesars Sportsbook:
Wake Forest: +450
LSU: +700
Florida: +800
Arkansas: +1000
Virginia: +1500
Vanderbilt: +1500
Stanford: +1600
Tennessee: +1800
South Carolina: +2000
Clemson +2000
Oklahoma State: +3000
Campbell: +3500
Texas: +3500
Kentucky: +3500
Texas A&M: +4000
Auburn: +4000
Oregon State: +4000
East Carolina: +5000
Miami (FL): +5000
Duke: +5000
Southern Mississippi: +6000
North Carolina: +6000
Coastal Carolina: +6000
Dallas Baptist: +6000
West Virginia:+8000
Iowa: +8000
Texas Tech: +8000
Oregon: +8000
Washington: +10000
UConn: +10000
TCU: +10000
NC State: +10000
Maryland: +10000
Boston College: +12500
Indiana State: +12500
Oklahoma: +17500
Cal State Fullerton: +17500
Arizona: +20000
Sam Houston State: +20000
Louisiana-Lafayette: +20000
Northeastern: +22500
Oral Roberts: +25000
Indiana: +25000
Santa Clara: +25000
Charlotte: +27500
Xavier: +40000
Nicholls State: +45000
Wright State: +45000
Maine: +50000
San Jose State: +50000
Tulane: +50000
Troy: +50000
Lipscomb: +65000
George Mason: +65000
UNC Wilmington: +75000
Eastern Illinois: +75000
Samford: +125000
Central Connecticut State: +150000
Penn: +150000
Florida A&M: +150000
Ball State: +150000
Army: +250000