Penn baseball opens as one of biggest underdogs to win College World Series

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Penn baseball team is making an appearance in the NCAA regionals, which is set to start on Friday. The Quakers defeated Princeton in a 16-3 rout to win the inaugural Ivy League tournament and capture an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament. This is the sixth regional appearance in school history.

The Quakers (32-14) are riding an eight-game winning streak, and found out Monday its path to making it to the NCAA Super Regionals: it must go through the Auburn Regional, facing No. 13 Auburn (34-21-1) which lost to Alabama, a No. 16 regional host, in an SEC tournament elimination game.

Along with Auburn, Samford (36-23) and Southern Miss (41-17) are also in the Auburn Regional, with both teams earning automatic bids by winning their respective conference tournaments. The winner of this regional will face the winner of the Clemson Regional, led by host No. 4 Clemson, Lipscomb, Charlotte and Tennessee in the Super Regional, for a spot in Omaha for the College World Series.

As regional play begins, here’s a look at how the Quakers’ odds stack up compared to their regional opponents to win the College World Series, with Auburn having the best odds of the group at Caesars Sportsbook.

Odds updated as of 5 p.m. ET on May 29.

Auburn Regional College World Series odds (via Caesars)

Auburn: +4000 to win CWS Southern Miss: +6000 to win CWS Samford: +125000 to win CWS Penn: +150000 to win CWS

No surprise, the Quakers are massive underdogs to make a cinderella run to win the college baseball championship at 1500/1 odds, considering they are facing two schools which advanced to the super regionals or further last season: Southern Miss, which lost to eventual 2022 champion Ole Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional and Auburn, which lost to national runner-up Arkansas in the College World Series in Omaha. Neither the Quakers nor Samford made last year’s tournament.

Entire College World Series odds (via Caesars)

For most of the season, LSU baseball (43-15) was the outright favorite to win the College World Series at season’s end, until two weeks ago, when Wake Forest (47-10) overtook the Tigers. Now, the Demon Deacons baseball team, the No. 1 national seed entering the NCAA regionals, are the betting favorites to win it all, valued at +450 and the No. 5 Tigers at +700 as the second choice.

Here’s a full look at the CWS odds for the entire 64-team field at Caesars Sportsbook:

Wake Forest: +450

LSU: +700

Florida: +800

Arkansas: +1000

Virginia: +1500

Vanderbilt: +1500

Stanford: +1600

Tennessee: +1800

South Carolina: +2000

Clemson +2000

Oklahoma State: +3000

Campbell: +3500

Texas: +3500

Kentucky: +3500

Texas A&M: +4000

Auburn: +4000

Oregon State: +4000

East Carolina: +5000

Miami (FL): +5000

Duke: +5000

Southern Mississippi: +6000

North Carolina: +6000

Coastal Carolina: +6000

Dallas Baptist: +6000

West Virginia:+8000

Iowa: +8000

Texas Tech: +8000

Oregon: +8000

Washington: +10000

UConn: +10000

TCU: +10000

NC State: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Boston College: +12500

Indiana State: +12500

Oklahoma: +17500

Cal State Fullerton: +17500

Arizona: +20000

Sam Houston State: +20000

Louisiana-Lafayette: +20000

Northeastern: +22500

Oral Roberts: +25000

Indiana: +25000

Santa Clara: +25000

Charlotte: +27500

Xavier: +40000

Nicholls State: +45000

Wright State: +45000

Maine: +50000

San Jose State: +50000

Tulane: +50000

Troy: +50000

Lipscomb: +65000

George Mason: +65000

UNC Wilmington: +75000

Eastern Illinois: +75000

Samford: +125000

Central Connecticut State: +150000

Penn: +150000

Florida A&M: +150000

Ball State: +150000

Army: +250000